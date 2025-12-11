Bridge Summit 2025 unveils Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad’s documentary 'Voice of the Waves'

ABU DHABI, 10th December, 2025 (WAM) -- In a scene that reflects the spirit of Bridge Summit 2025 and its mission to elevate cross-border storytelling and strengthen impact-driven content, Emirati filmmaker Nahla Al Fahad announced her new documentary Voice of the Waves during a press conference held as part of the Summit’s official programme. The film sheds light on the lives of fisherwomen fighting for survival along the shores of the Indian Ocean between India and Sri Lanka, offering a deeply human narrative rooted in resilience, identity, and ecofeminism.

The announcement took place in the presence of journalists, content creators, and leaders from across the creative industries, reaffirming Bridge’s growing position as a global platform that not only celebrates content, but redefines its role in truth-telling, social empowerment, and boundary-breaking influence.

A film revealing women’s strength against the ocean—beyond geography and politics

Voice of the Waves follows two groups of fisherwomen in Rameshwaram, India and Jaffna, Sri Lanka, immersing viewers in the daily struggles of women who have lost their husbands and now shoulder the responsibility of sustaining their families under harsh ecological and civil conditions.

At the heart of this world, the Indian Ocean becomes more than a body of water; it transforms into a symbol of motherhood and strength—an expression of connection and separation, resilience and vulnerability, and of women forging a path forward despite the waves.

Nahla Al Fahad: When cinema becomes a bridge connecting women across oceans

During the press conference, Al Fahad presented her creative vision, noting that the film “seeks to reveal the truth of a world in which the destinies of women intersect despite their differing realities, and demonstrates how human stories transcend geography when told with honesty, awareness, and responsibility.” The film builds on her body of work that highlights women’s strength, following her co-direction of the Emirati film The Tainted Veil, which was shortlisted for the Academy Awards in 2016.

The film is produced in partnership between Seven Triple Media and Studios Beyond, under the co-direction and research leadership of Jibin Jose. Cinematography is led by K. S. Sreen Lal, with Dr. Rajesh James shaping the project’s creative direction.

The project received strong technical support from international partners, including Sony Middle East, which supplied two Sony Venice 2 cameras; Sennheiser Middle East for professional audio equipment; and Zeiss Middle East, which supported the production with its Nano Prime lenses. Two shooting schedules have been completed, with ten additional schedules planned. The documentary is expected to be completed in 2027.

Unveiling Voice of the Waves at Bridge Summit reflects the event’s commitment to creating a unified space where stories build trust, articulate shared humanity, and offer new perspectives on the content shaping societies today.

The film stands as an example of storytelling that moves beyond visual impression to deliver depth of message, reaffirming the essential role of media as a force for human connection—not just an economic industry.