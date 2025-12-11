ADNOC Distribution, FAB, Mastercard launch ADNOC Rewards Credit Card

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADNOC Distribution, First Abu Dhabi Bank and Mastercard on Thursday announced the launch of the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card, designed to deliver premium benefits to customers across the UAE.

Cardholders earn 15 percent value back as ADNOC Rewards points on all ADNOC purchases - fuel, car care, and Oasis by ADNOC convenience stores – delivering best-in-class returns across the UAE’s largest fuel and convenience network.

Rewards are redeemable for fuel, EV charging, car care services, convenience store products, and offers from over 120 brands through the ADNOC App.

The ADNOC Rewards Credit Card is the first co-branded fuel and convenience Mastercard in the UAE, marking the beginning of a long-term partnership between three industry leaders. Combining ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide network, FAB’s financial expertise, and Mastercard’s global reach, the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card serves as a springboard for further collaboration between the three companies.

Eng. Bader Saeed Al Lamki, CEO of ADNOC Distribution, said, "This product delivers one of the most compelling value propositions in the market, with industry-leading rewards and premium benefits that elevate customer experience. By combining ADNOC Distribution’s nationwide reach with FAB’s banking strength and Mastercard’s global expertise, we are creating a powerful platform that offers greater savings, convenience, and choice.”

Through the ADNOC App, members gain access to exclusive offers from over 120 leading brands across lifestyle, dining, and travel, and can convert points with other major loyalty programmes, including e& Smiles, Landmark Group’s Shukran, and Etihad Guest Miles.

Cardholders also enjoy automatic ADNOC Rewards Gold Tier status, unlocking enhanced benefits and exclusive privileges.

Futoon Hamdan Al Mazrouei, Group Head of Personal, Wealth, Business Banking and Privileged Client Group at FAB, said, “This new co-branded credit card with ADNOC Distribution and Mastercard is more than just a payment tool; it’s a platform for everyday value. Our collaboration highlights our dedication to creating value.”

J.K. Khalil, EVP and Division President for East Arabia at Mastercard, said, “At Mastercard, we are dedicated to creating value for our cardholders and enhancing the customer experience through meaningful collaborations.”

As part of the prestigious World Mastercard tier, the card offers premium travel benefits, including free travel insurance, airport lounge access, and exclusive experiences through Mastercard’s priceless.com platform. Additional perks include savings on hotel stays, car rentals, and discounts on Carrefour online shopping, Talabat deliveries, and Shahid VIP streaming.

Points earned through the ADNOC Rewards Credit Card integrate directly into the programme and can be redeemed for fuel, E2GO EV charging, and purchases at ‘Oasis by ADNOC’ convenience stores, as well as essential vehicle services such as car wash and lube change.

ADNOC Rewards surpassed 2.5 million members in 2025, reaffirming its position as the UAE’s largest and most trusted mobility and convenience retail loyalty program.

The programme continues to grow at pace, recording 17 percent year-on-year membership growth and setting the benchmark for unbeatable value and seamless convenience.