Modon awards AED1 billion construction contract for 'Maysan' project on Reem Island

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Modon has awarded the contract for execution of the Maysan project on Reem Island to Trojan Construction Group, with a total value of AED1 billion.

The contract is for the construction of two modern and fully integrated residential communities within Maysan, "Mayar" and "Thoraya", supporting Modon’s commitment to delivering long-term sustainable value and meeting the highest international standards.

The first district, Mayar, consists of 60 townhouses and 132 stacked maisonettes – a new concept in Abu Dhabi – nestled within a secure, gated community.

The second district, Thoraya, features 184 townhouses, guarded by a private entrance. When complete, the project will benefit from seamless access to the beach, landscaped parks, and a vibrant community centre.