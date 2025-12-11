Olympus opens new Service Training Centre at Dubai Science Park

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Olympus, a global MedTech leader, inaugurated its Middle East, Türkiye and Africa (META) Service Training Centre at Dubai Science Park, the region’s leading science-focused ecosystem and part of TECOM Group PJSC.

Representing an AED3.7 million (US$1 million) investment, the new facility leverages Dubai Science Park’s purpose-built infrastructure to support Olympus’ partners in more than 33 countries of the META region. Its regional hubs in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia-Pacific, enable Olympus to support clients and train technicians across geographies where it operates and beyond.

The facility was inaugurated by Jun Imanishi, Consul-General of Japan in Dubai and the Northern Emirates; Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice President of Dubai Science Park; Ronald Boueri, Vice President, Managing Director of Olympus META; and Dr Zeyad Al Moosa, Managing Director, Partner, and Board Member of GulfDrug LLC, alongside senior officials.

This latest facility in Dubai Science Park will provide hands-on product training, demonstrations, and technical workshops encompassing Olympus’ medical and surgical equipment. It also includes a state-of-the-art service and repair workshop and a spare-parts warehouse, enhancing supply chains, with Dubai as its hub that offers regional hospitals and companies critical support.

“Businesses seeking long-term, sustainable growth in the region must establish a physical presence to access emerging economic opportunities, foster resilient customer relationships and respond to evolving needs swiftly,” said Janahi. “By opening a dedicated service training centre in Dubai Science Park, Olympus is demonstrating its commitment to our region as a crucial pillar in its growth plans.”

Boueri said, “This facility strengthens our ability to deliver exceptional service, technical expertise, and hands-on training to our partners across META. Dubai Science Park provides us with the ideal environment and infrastructure to strengthen our presence and commitment to our stakeholders, surrounded by a vast and global network of businesses, innovators and medical experts.”

The new service training facility at Dubai Science Park features two fully equipped training rooms designed to support the training of 150 engineers from partners across META, upskilling their technical capabilities and enhancing service quality standards.

Dubai Science Park offers a cohesive ecosystem for more than 6,500 professionals from the life, energy, and environmental science sectors.