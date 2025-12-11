Registration for Q1 2026 Clean Energy Certificates auction opened

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Emirates Water and Electricity Company (EWEC) on Thursday announced the opening of registration for its Q1 2026 Clean Energy Certificates (CECs) auction, which is scheduled to close on 9th January 2026.

The Q1 auction follows sustained growth in participation across Abu Dhabi’s economy, as businesses, organisations, and individuals increasingly use CECs, issued by the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, to verify that their electricity consumption is sourced from renewable or clean sources.

As the emirate’s only accredited instrument for claiming renewable and clean energy use, CECs enable entities to make measurable progress in reducing Scope 2 greenhouse gas emissions while demonstrating climate leadership aligned with national objectives.

In 2025, CEC auctions attracted robust interest across healthcare, industrial, retail, real estate, events, and commercial sectors. CEC sales reached some of the most substantial levels seen since the scheme’s launch, underscoring a sustained shift toward verified renewable and clean energy consumption.

Eng. Mohamed Almarzooqi, Chief Asset Development and Management Officer of EWEC, said that the continued growth in Clean Energy Certificates usage reflects how organisations across Abu Dhabi are turning decarbonisation plans into verified outcomes.

CECs provide a transparent, internationally recognised pathway to renewable and clean energy adoption, enabling companies and institutions to credibly track progress against sustainability goals, reduce Scope 2 emissions, and align with the UAE Net Zero By 2050 Strategic Initiative.

CECs are the only accredited instrument in Abu Dhabi verifying the environmental and economic benefits of consuming clean energy. Issued in units of 1 megawatt-hour (MWh), CECs conform to the internationally recognised International Renewable Energy Certificate Standard (I-REC Standard).

EWEC acts as the scheme’s Single Registrant and Auction Operator.

To participate in the CEC auction, please visit https://ewec.ae/cleanenergycertificates or contact EWEC’s Clean Energy Certificates team at CleanEnergyCertificates@ewec.ae.