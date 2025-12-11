Kazakhstan presents key infrastructure, technology projects in Abu Dhabi: AIFC strengthens strategic partnership with UAE

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- On 9th December, the Astana International Financial Centre (AIFC), together with the Embassy of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the UAE and the Embassy of the UAE to the Republic of Kazakhstan, held the "AIFC Connect: Abu Dhabi 2025" business event in Abu Dhabi.

The event aimed to strengthen investment cooperation between the two countries, present Kazakhstan’s high-potential projects, and highlight the opportunities offered by Kazakhstan’s financial market and the AIFC financial ecosystem for foreign companies.

Today, the UAE ranks among the top ten foreign investors in Kazakhstan’s economy. Total investment from the UAE into Kazakhstan has exceeded US$4.3 billion. There are 462 UAE companies operating in Kazakhstan. Several significant projects with Masdar, Presight, Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, and others demonstrate the dynamic partnership.

The event was organised in partnership with GWM Capital Ltd. and ITS, and was timed to align with Abu Dhabi Finance Week, one of the region’s key events focused on investment and finance in MENA.

AIFC Connect brought together around 150 representatives of investment banks, financial, technology, and consulting firms, stock exchanges, regulators, asset managers, and other organisations.

Discussions focused on promising investment areas and infrastructure projects in Kazakhstan, the AIFC's potential for integrating the capital markets of Central Asia and the Gulf region, as well as key trends in fintech, innovation, and digital assets.

The event was attended by the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the UAE to Kazakhstan, Dr. Mohammed Saeed Al Ariqi.

The Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Kazakhstan to the UAE, Rauan Zhumabek, noted that both Kazakhstan and the UAE are "bridge countries".

“We connect regions, markets, and cultures. We create unique opportunities for businesses and investors. This year, UAE investments in Kazakhstan showed impressive growth. They exceeded US$1 billion. This is more than four times higher than last year. This positive trend is not just about numbers. It is a marker of the high trust our Emirati partners have in Kazakhstan. It signals that our investment climate is becoming increasingly attractive for major capital,” he said. The role of the AIFC in expanding opportunities for foreign companies in Kazakhstan was highlighted by AIFC Governor Renat Bekturov, who said, “We highly value Kazakhstan's strategic partnership with the UAE, which in recent years has been growing steadily in sectors such as energy, logistics, finance, technology, and others. The AIFC serves as a reliable platform for structuring international transactions, implementing large infrastructure projects, and integrating financial markets, from AIX joining the Tabadul digital hub to the first dirham-denominated bond issuances in Kazakhstan.

“Today, 49 companies from the UAE are operating successfully in our jurisdiction, carrying out projects in finance and insurance, information and communication technologies, trade, transport, industry, and more. I am confident that our economic cooperation will continue to expand, creating new opportunities for business and supporting sustainable development in both countries».

The event's business programme was opened by IFC Economist in the Middle East and Central Asia Hiba Haider Zaidi, who presented a macroeconomic outlook for Kazakhstan. The first panel session established a strategic dialogue between the two countries on investment by sovereign and institutional funds in Kazakhstan’s priority infrastructure sectors and projects, including energy, transport, aviation, logistics, water resources, mining, and others.

The session, moderated by Ryan Chilcote, television correspondent, communications expert, and founder of Thirty Three Communication, featured Renat Bekturov, AIFC Governor; Timur Onzhanov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board of Baiterek National Investment Holding; Maryam Rashed Al Mazrouei, Head of Business Development and Investment (CIS) at Masdar; Kazbek Kussainov, Deputy Chairman of the Management Board, JSC NC KazMunayGas; and Drew J. Guff, Co-Managing Partner at Siguler Guff.

During the panel session, speakers emphasised Kazakhstan's role as a key "land bridge" between Europe and Asia, as well as a reliable long-term partner for sovereign and institutional investors in the region. It was noted that, thanks to its regulatory framework and legal regime, the AIFC provides investors with confidence in capital protection, as well as the infrastructure for launching large-scale interstate projects.

The speakers emphasised that Kazakhstan's ongoing privatisation programme is creating new opportunities for global capital. The participation of partners such as Masdar and Presight demonstrates the demand for Kazakhstani projects on the international map. The joint venture Caspian Integrated Maritime Solutions, registered at the AIFC by a subsidiary of KazMunayGas together with Abu Dhabi Ports Group, was highlighted as an example of an effective co-investment model.

Furthermore, in November of this year, to strengthen support for the real sector of the Kazakh economy and attract investment, the Baiterek National Management Holding was transformed into an investment holding. Additional functions include support for infrastructure, export, and industrial projects. Experts also discussed new investor support tools in Kazakhstan and key investment projects implemented by the holding.

At the same time, speakers emphasised that further progress requires systemic investment in low-carbon solutions (including clean transport and aviation), as well as the modernisation of logistics corridors. According to the speakers, such a transition is impossible without the active participation of the private sector, sovereign funds, and institutional investors, who can become key partners in implementing the country's new infrastructure and climate agenda. Successful investment projects implemented by UAE companies in Kazakhstan were also presented at the session.

The dialogue continued with Akshay BD, non-CMO of the Solana Foundation, on the development of fintech innovations and digital assets. Moderated by Babak Ahmadzadeh, co-founder and CBO of Forma, industry experts, including Liya Akzhanova, Chief Legal Officer of AFSA, Christopher Campbell-Holt OBE, Registrar and Chief Executive of the AIFC Court and IAC, Steven McWhirter, Global Policy Lead of Binance, and Lamine Brahimi, Co-founder and Managing Partner of Taurus, discussed mutual recognition of regulatory sandboxes, tokenised securities, custodial services, and cooperation on digital asset standards.

This year, the AIFC became one of the global leaders in implementing IOSCO international standards for digital asset regulation. Out of more than 130 IOSCO member jurisdictions, only 20 were selected for review. The AIFC demonstrated the highest level of progress among participants, fully implementing all ten of IOSCO’s priority recommendations.

Liya Akzhanova, Chief Legal Officer of AFSA, said, “AFSA's balanced approach – being supportive of innovation – is the reason why AIFC is internationally recognised as a jurisdiction that successfully combines innovation with strong investors' protection.”

According to Steven McWhirter, Global Policy Lead of Binance, Kazakhstan and the UAE continue to demonstrate how clear regulation and strong institutions can create secure and globally connected digital-finance ecosystems. In this regard, AIFC Connect serves as a platform for advancing this dialogue across markets.

The session, moderated by Chingiz Kanapyanov, CEO of International Trading System (ITS), brought together capital markets representatives: Olivier Gueris, СОО at AIX; Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, CEO of BHM Capital; Daniyar Orazbayev, Investment Analyst at Freedom Finance Global; and Omirserik Aben, Head of Investments and Business Development Department at Samruk-Kazyna.

Experts discussed key areas for the development of regional capital markets, including mechanisms for cross-listing, the creation of ETF investment funds, fund domiciliation, and expanding investor access to markets in the MENA region and Central Asia. Special attention was given to opportunities for international capital flows through the AIFC infrastructure.

“Relations between the Abu Dhabi market and Kazakhstan are growing at a historic speed, and at ITS, we believe the quality and impact of that relation is going to open up new opportunities for everyone in the AIFC universe and generate positive impact for both Arab and Kazakh business communities,” said Chingiz Kanapyanov, CEO of ITS.

“We, at ITS, welcome this opportunity to present the world-class work AIFC is doing to UAE market players, and we welcome those market players to come, work and invest in Kazakhstan,” he added.

Abdel Hadi Al Sa’di, Chief Executive Officer of BHM Capital, commented, “AIFC Connect highlights the growing importance of cross-border capital market collaboration. Our participation in AIX through Tabadul reflects a shared ambition to create seamless access between regional and international markets. With stronger visibility, coordinated investor outreach, and deeper regulatory alignment, we believe the opportunities in Kazakhstan can gain the traction they deserve and deliver meaningful value to investors across both markets.”

This year, Nasdaq Dubai and Astana International Exchange (AIX) announced the launch of a direct connection between their central depositories. The Eurasian Development Bank successfully placed its debut UAE dirham bond issue on the AIX, becoming the first issuer in Kazakhstan to offer bonds in this currency. Earlier, in 2024, AIX joined the Tabadul digital exchange hub.

Arman Batayev, CEO and founder of GWM Capital Ltd., and Nagima Ayubayeva, Director of Business Development at the AIFC Green Finance Centre, discussed successful cases of companies working through the AIFC and opportunities for expanding investor presence in the Central Asian region through the AIFC's platform. The event was moderated by Baurzhan Kankin, Chief Client Officer at the AIFC Authority.

According to the GFCI 38 rating, the AIFC is recognised as a leading financial centre in the Eastern Europe and Central Asia region. Since 2018, the AIFC has attracted $19.3 billion in investment to the Kazakh economy. More than 4,800 companies from over 90 countries, including the US, UK, China, Türkiye, Singapore, the UAE, and other countries, are registered at the AIFC.