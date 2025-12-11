RAK to welcome New Year with largest fireworks display ever seen

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah is set to captivate the world with its most spectacular New Year’s Eve celebration to date, promising the biggest firework ever launched in an attempt to set a new GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ title.

This year’s celebrations will feature a creative concept inspired by symbols of strength, renewal, and Ras Al Khaimah’s spirit of progress.

Fusing innovative fireworks with a dazzling display of illuminated drones and lasers, the show will transform the night sky into a breathtaking stage where light, colour, and stunning visuals unfold on an unprecedented scale.

The 15-minute show will feature one of the most expansive fireworks displays globally, stretching across six kilometres from Marjan Island to Al Hamra. In addition, over 2,300 drones, including pyro and laser drones, will light up the sky with breathtaking formations. As the clock strikes midnight, the celebrations will culminate with the launch of the largest single firework ever seen.

Ras Al Khaimah’s New Year’s Eve programme features two fireworks displays. The first fireworks show will take place above Corniche Al Qawasim at 8:00 pm. At midnight, the emirate’s signature 15-minute show takes centre stage, combining advanced pyrotechnics with large-scale drone formations over Marjan Island and Al Hamra bay.

Taking place at Al Hamra, the free-entry Ras Al Khaimah New Year’s Eve Festival will welcome residents and visitors to witness the midnight spectacle with a line-up of live entertainment, food trucks and carnival-style activities for the whole family running from 2:00 pm.

This year’s festival stage features an exciting lineup of international talent. To ensure seamless access to the festivities, multiple parking zones are available around the festival area, with a dedicated zone for caravans and camping.

Event goers are required to register their vehicles in advance at https://ddei5-0-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.raknye.com&umid=03ADB180-45A7-D506-80C6-18A06E76FF95&auth=d95b31bf228f812d834cf2cf03f5e34fa7215184-6e039f6db65d6c52f76501c070e34e010b2d2698 for access to their preferred parking zone, and to receive essential information on entry and exit routes.

Registration of vehicles is mandatory and will determine which parking zone a visitor can access.

Audiences can witness the record-setting fireworks display in real time via the live stream on https://ddei5-0-ctp.trendmicro.com:443/wis/clicktime/v1/query?url=www.raknye.com&umid=03ADB180-45A7-D506-80C6-18A06E76FF95&auth=d95b31bf228f812d834cf2cf03f5e34fa7215184-6e039f6db65d6c52f76501c070e34e010b2d2698 and across the @visitrasalkhaimah social media channels on YouTube, Instagram, and TikTok.

With 13 GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ titles achieved over the past seven years, Ras Al Khaimah continues to set the standard as one of the world’s leading destinations for New Year’s Eve spectacles.