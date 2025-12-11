UAE emerges as hub for humanoid robotics development: Promobot Chairman

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE has become widely recognised as a strategic hub for the advancement of humanoid robotics, according to Alexey Yuzhakov, Chairman of the Board of Directors of Promobot, Russia’s leading developer of industrial and service robotics.

Speaking to the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the first UAE–Russia Business Forum in Dubai, Yuzhakov said the UAE now offers one of the most favourable environments for the development and deployment of advanced humanoid robotics.

He explained that the future of technological progress increasingly depends on the ability to structure and process vast data volumes. He noted that AI-supported robotics is becoming essential for tasks requiring long-term, monotonous, or precision-focused work, predicting that robots will soon be as common in daily operations as computers are today.

Yuzhakov highlighted that Promobot's main focus in the UAE is the development of humanoid robots, a rapidly expanding global market. He cited international projections, including those by Goldman Sachs, which identify humanoid robotics as a major technological breakthrough following smartphones and electric vehicles, with expectations of multi-trillion-dollar growth in the coming decade.

He noted that Promobot aims to contribute to establishing a locally developed universal platform for humanoid robotics in the UAE, citing the Emirates’ innovation-driven ecosystem, investment framework, and technological ambition as necessary support for such a platform.

Yuzhakov added that the forum offered an effective venue for strengthening cooperation among government entities, technology companies, and business leaders from both nations, supporting broader collaboration in innovation-driven industries.

The first UAE–Russia Business Forum, which opened on Wednesday in Dubai, is organised by the Russia–UAE Business Council (RUBC) with the Roscongress Foundation, and supported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and Marathon Investment Group.

The forum gathers leaders from major companies, investment funds, relevant ministries, and technology startups from Russia and the UAE.