Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge kicks off Saturday with 91 racers from 24 countries

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The second round of the third season of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge is set to kick off on Saturday in Liwa, Al Dhafra region. The event is organised by the Abu Dhabi Sports Council in collaboration with the Emirates Motorsports Organisation.

The organising committee confirmed that the round will feature 91 competitors from 24 countries, including 22 Emirati drivers, bringing together a mix of professional and amateur participants in Liwa. The region’s varied sand dunes provide an ideal environment for short desert racing competitions.

The round will include 58 motorcycles, 8 quads, 8 cars, and 17 buggies, competing over a 100-kilometre desert track spanning four laps through the soft sand dunes of Al Dhafra, offering a unique challenge that combines skill, speed, and endurance.

Competitors hail from the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, the UK, Germany, France, South Africa, the USA, India, Russia, Lebanon, Canada, Switzerland, Ireland, Uzbekistan, China, Lithuania, Italy, Pakistan, Romania, Ukraine, Denmark, and Spain.

The challenge will also feature a strong female presence, with riders adding a competitive edge across various categories, including Healy Honour (South Africa – Motorcycles), Sone Schaffler (South Africa – Motorcycles), Tracy Pia Zgheib (Lebanon – Motorcycles), Emilija Gilaznienkė (Lithuania – Buggy), and

Noura Al Jasasi (UAE – Cars).

Talal Mustafa Al Hashimi, Executive Director of the Events Sector at the Abu Dhabi Sports Council, said, "Round two of the Abu Dhabi Baja Challenge represents an important stage in the third season, bringing together professional and amateur drivers in a competitive and thrilling atmosphere."

The organising committee announced that technical inspection and administrative checks will take place on Friday from 4:00 to 9:00 pm, with race-day registration from 6:00 to 7:30 am, followed by a drivers’ briefing.

The official start for the first batch is scheduled at 8:30 am, with the award ceremony to take place at 11:00 am at the finish line podium.