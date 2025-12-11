Emirati, international firms showcase new AI solutions to transform Dubai government services

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Dubai Future Foundation announced the conclusion of the second edition of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence (DCAI) Accelerator Programme, which brought together AI companies from the UAE and around the world.

In partnership with key government entities, the participating companies developed and tested advanced AI solutions designed to enhance the performance and efficiency of government services in Dubai.

DCAI selected the top companies from a pool of 1,300 submissions from entrepreneurs, innovators and technology companies globally. The challenges addressed in the second cycle were drawn from 105 use cases submitted by over 20 government entities.

During the programme’s demo day, participating companies showcased the solutions they co-developed with government partners, in the presence of Chief AI Officers from across the public sector.

Highlighted solutions included enterprise GenAI productivity tools for employees, AI-powered preservation and restoration for archaeological artifacts, AI assistants for call centre teams, predictive analytics tools for financial systems, AI-driven population surveys, and self-assessment tools for patient symptoms.

Other projects featured AI agents for customer complaints, dynamic ambulance deployment, sports itinerary generators, and automated data management.

Saeed Al Falasi, Executive Director of DCAI, said, “The second edition DCAI Accelerator Programme saw strong collaboration between the public and private sectors to design and deliver effective services and solutions for current and future challenges. These efforts directly support the objectives of the Dubai Universal Blueprint for Artificial Intelligence.”

The demo day also featured a panel on accelerating public sector innovation, with participation from Huda Al Shaikh, Chief AI Officer at Department of Finance; Marwan Anbar, Chief AI Officer at Dubai Corporation For Ambulance Services; and Fatma Alkhaja, Chief AI Officer at Dubai Health Authority.

Participating companies retain 100 percent ownership of their intellectual property and gain direct opportunities to collaborate with government entities to redesign services using AI, build relationships with decision-makers, and explore pathways for local, regional, and global expansion.