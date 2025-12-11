Abu Dhabi Festival announces 23rd edition headline programme

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation (ADMAF) has announced the headline programme for the 23rd edition of the Abu Dhabi Festival, set to commence on 12th April 2026, bringing together over 1,000 artists from 19 countries to stages in Abu Dhabi and around the world.

The festival is held under the honorary founding patronage of H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Founding Honorary Patron of Abu Dhabi Festival, and under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, wife of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region.

The annual Festival returns under the theme ‘The Wisdom of Culture’, celebrating culture as a guiding light that unites Abu Dhabi and the world, and as a reflection of creative expression and shared humanity.

In 2026, the Festival will recognise the United States of America as its Country of Honour, marking 250 years of independence and more than 50 years of diplomatic relations and friendship with the UAE. This edition also marks a major milestone, commemorating 30 years since the founding of ADMAF.

With a spectacular line-up of 10 world-renowned orchestras, ballet, opera, recitals and concerts featuring global award-winning performers, the festival will inspire audiences of all ages and immerse them in musical brilliance. The Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme will spotlight UAE culture and international talent through exclusive co-productions, collaborations and exhibitions presented on leading global platforms.

Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and patron of ADMAF, said, “Abu Dhabi Festival 2026 adopts ‘The Wisdom of Culture’ as its theme, reflecting the richness of Abu Dhabi’s cultural heritage and reaffirming our commitment to ensuring that this vibrant culture serves as a lasting bridge for dialogue, exchange and the meeting of civilisations."

Guided by the wise directives of the UAE’s leadership, which consistently emphasise that advancing cultural development and elevating it to the highest global standards is a national responsibility of the utmost priority on the country’s agenda—requiring initiative and commitment at all levels of society, he added.

“I am pleased to welcome the United States of America as the Country of Honour for Abu Dhabi Festival 2026. This represents an esteemed celebration of the heritage and individuality of the arts and artists of this friendly nation and underscores the vital role of culture and the arts in strengthening understanding, coexistence and peace among peoples," he said.

Huda Alkhamis-Kanoo, Founder of the ADMAF and Founder and Artistic Director of Abu Dhabi Festival, said, “This year marks a significant milestone, the 30th anniversary of the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation, the Festival’s parent organisation. For three decades, the Foundation has enriched Abu Dhabi’s cultural vision and led the way in championing culture as a living, dynamic force, one that inspires and fosters hope in service of the UAE and the future of humanity.

“We also celebrate 250 years of United States independence and more than half a century of diplomatic relations and friendship between our two nations. We are united by the ambition and vitality of their youth and by an insatiable curiosity for world-changing ideas,” she said.

Eric Gaudiosi, Chargé d’Affaires at the US Embassy in Abu Dhabi, said, “The United States is deeply honoured to be the Guest Country of Honour for the 23rd Abu Dhabi Festival in 2026."

The festival theme, he said, underscores that creativity and innovation are inextricably intertwined, each reinforcing the other. When supported through strong institutions, cross-sector collaboration, and public engagement, these forces create the dynamism and openness that strengthen communities, fuel economic growth, and expand opportunities.

On 12th April, Grammy Award-winning pianist, composer and bandleader Jon Batiste will inaugurate the Festival with his inimitable blend of soul, jazz and emotional narrative in an intimate evening of musicianship and storytelling at the Emirates Palace Auditorium.

Equally compelling will be the performance by world-class cellist HAUSER when he takes the stage at Etihad Arena on 2 May, bringing his distinctive fusion of classical and contemporary sounds to life for the emirate.

Throughout April and May, the Festival’s concert series will continue at Emirates Palace and The Arts Centre at NYU Abu Dhabi, presenting performances by more than 350 artists from around the world. The renowned American Ballet Theatre, one of the world’s foremost dance companies, will take the stage in a breathtaking showcase of technical mastery and emotional depth.

The Qatar Philharmonic Orchestra will present ‘Verdi’s Opera Gala’ in honour of the 125th anniversary of Giuseppe Verdi’s passing. Conducted by Giacomo Sagripanti and featuring soprano Maria Agresta and tenor Giorgio Berrugi, the concert will celebrate Verdi’s enduring legacy and the timeless brilliance of Italy’s greatest operatic master.

The Algarabía production, a multidisciplinary collaboration between musicians from the University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra, dancers, and actors, will bring together flamenco and Arab poetic traditions in a groundbreaking fusion.

Starring flamenco prodigy Jesús Carmona and conducted by Borja Quintas, the performance will have its world premiere in March 2026 in Spain as part of the Abu Dhabi Festival Abroad programme, before arriving in Abu Dhabi in April for its Arab World premiere.

The Korean-American pianist Minsoo Sohn, celebrated for his musical intelligence and elegant virtuosity, will captivate audiences with his refined artistry and interpretive mastery in a special concert in April.

Other Festival highlights include award-winning violinist Lisa Batiashvili and rising piano star Giorgi Gigashvili, who will unite for a captivating programme that blends the bold grandeur and expressive brilliance of great composers in an evening of graceful lyricism. Meanwhile, star soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, accompanied by pianist Vincenzo Scalera, will present an unforgettable evening of operatic expression, revealing the power and beauty of the classical voice.

In celebration of UNESCO’s World Jazz Day, Tunisian composer, singer and oud virtuoso Dhafer Youssef will perform a programme of sensuous melodies and intricate rhythmic structures rooted in the Arab musical and vocal traditions of North Africa. Blending these influences with elements of jazz and European classical forms, he will create an evening of intensity, emotion and the transformative power of sound for the audience.

The Festival will conclude with three performances as part of a special Emirati Recital Series taking place on 12th, 15th and 16th May.

On 12th May, Emirati mezzo-soprano Fatima Al Hashimi will be accompanied by pianist Ina Chareli for a programme blending classical and traditional Arabic repertoire, highlighting both the lyrical qualities of Fatima’s voice and the nuanced support of Ina on the piano.

Oud players Saif Al Naqbi and Mubarak Al Dhaheri will be joined by qanun player Noura Al Mazrouei, all trained at Beit Al Oud Abu Dhabi, to bring a selection of works that weave classical and traditional Arabic music on 15th May. The concert will reflect the depth and storytelling of the region’s musical heritage through intricate textures, virtuosic passages and lyrical melodies.

The series and Festival end on 16th May with a performance by cellist Elham Al Marzouqi, featuring a programme that spans classical masterpieces and contemporary compositions, interwoven with traditional and regional repertoire. With her warm tone and expressive depth, she highlights the cello’s lyrical and dramatic qualities, creating an elegant and memorable finale.

The Abu Dhabi Festival will continue to extend its reach beyond the UAE borders through the Abroad programme, beginning with the launch of Proximities, a landmark group exhibition that brings together Emirati artists from three generations who reflect the evolution and continuous dynamism of the UAE’s visual art movement.

On view at the Seoul Museum of Art (SeMA) from 16th December 2025 until 29th March, 2026, the exhibition presents more than 100 works by 47 artists spanning three generations, the most comprehensive showcase of contemporary art from the UAE ever held in Korea. This exhibition marks the second in a three-year institutional collaboration between ADMAF and SeMA, bringing two major co-curated and co-produced exhibitions to the cities of Abu Dhabi and Seoul in 2025 and 2026.

The Festival Abroad programme will also present a series of co-productions and collaborations on international stages, with two world premieres among its highlights. These include the Mansour Rahbani Centennial Concert, featuring Hiba Tawaji and conducted by Oussama Rahbani in January 2026, honouring the legacy of one of the Arab world’s most influential musical figures, and Algarabía, a multidisciplinary production uniting musicians from the University of Navarra Symphony Orchestra, celebrated Spanish stars and prominent Arab actors and vocalists in a visually rich and emotionally resonant narrative.

The production is co-directed by Ignacio García and Lebanese director Jihad Mikhael, and stars flamenco prodigy Jesús Carmona alongside prominent Lebanese actors Cynthya Karam and Rafic Ali Ahmad.

The New York Arabic Orchestra, conducted by Layth Sidiq, will bring the vibrant sounds of Arabic music to Washington, DC, while the UN Chamber Music Society will perform a concert at Carnegie Hall in December, commemorating World Arabic Language Day.

Through its Festival Academy, the Festival will host workshops, masterclasses and open rehearsals that give emerging artists direct access to leading performers and educators. Meanwhile, Festival in Focus, which includes Youth Matinees and Back to School initiatives, will engage students across the nation, sparking creativity and fostering a lifelong appreciation for the performing arts.

As part of a residency programme with the renowned Klimt Quartet from Italy, participating string students will go on to form the Abu Dhabi Festival Youth Orchestra. Under the direction of an Emirati conductor, they will present a special public concert during the Festival, celebrating the emergence of a new generation of orchestral talent.

As the 2026 season unfolds, the Festival will launch the inaugural Children’s Biennale in autumn, held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikha Shamsa bint Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, in partnership with Umm Al Emarat Park and Singapore National Gallery.

The first dedicated outdoor children’s biennale in the Arab world, this initiative is anchored in the spirit of the UAE’s Year of the Family. The public programme celebrates the values of family ties, unity and shared creativity through the power of the arts.

This pioneering initiative will invite children to co-create a variety of artworks with teaching artists using eco-friendly and sustainable materials. The resulting pieces will be displayed throughout Umm Al Emarat Park during October 2026.

Featuring creations by local students and an international collaboration with Singapore’s Gallery Children’s Biennale, activities will include interactive workshops, family programmes, and creative guides that encourage children and their families to explore art together, fostering imagination, environmental awareness and meaningful family bonding.

Homaid Al Shimmari, Deputy Group CEO and Chief Corporate and Human Capital Officer at Mubadala Investment Company, said, “Mubadala is proud to continue its partnership with the Abu Dhabi Music & Arts Foundation and the Abu Dhabi Festival. Through this collaboration, we reaffirm our commitment to positioning our city as a global centre for arts, culture, and cross-cultural exchange.”

The spokesperson for GS Energy said, “Abu Dhabi Festival stands as a distinguished platform that celebrates the universal language of art and music, bringing together cultures and communities from around the world. At GS Energy, we are proud to support this growing movement and to contribute to the city’s dynamic cultural transformation.”