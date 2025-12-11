'MoFA Dialogues: Voices of Influence' hosts Bill Gates

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Foreign Affairs hosted Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Microsoft and Chair of the Gates Foundation, as part of the “MoFA Dialogues: Voices of Influence” initiative, who shared his insights on the role of innovation and technology in shaping the future, as well as his philanthropic efforts in health, education, and agriculture.

The discussion was led by Badr Jafar, Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy.

The “MoFA Dialogues: Voices of Influence” initiative is a series of panel discussions hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, organised by the Strategic Communication Department and the Office of the Special Envoy of the Minister of Foreign Affairs for Business and Philanthropy, featuring influencers and global leaders from diverse fields, who exchange perspectives, discuss the latest regional and international developments, and explore various topics relevant to the UAE’s foreign policy, investment, economic leadership, advanced technology, and artificial intelligence.

The UAE’s approach to investing in emerging and future-oriented sectors – particularly advanced technology – reflects the country’s vision of supporting strategic investments, laying the foundations for a more secure and prosperous future for youth and future generations. The technology and AI sector receives significant national attention, with the government approving more than 40 national projects, pieces of legislation, initiatives, and international memoranda of understanding to attract top companies, talent, and investments that will shape global leadership over the next two decades. Furthermore, the UAE’s strategic approach to investment in AI, backed by strong national support and robust partnerships, underscores its firm commitment to reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global partner in technological innovation.