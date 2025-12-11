Nahyan bin Mubarak visits 'Automechanika Dubai 2025' exhibition

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence, visited today the 22nd edition of Automechanika Dubai 2025, the largest automotive services trade exhibition in the Middle East and Africa, held at the Dubai World Trade Centre and continuing until 11th December.

The exhibition serves as an international platform bringing together leading companies from around the world to showcase the latest solutions and technologies in vehicle services, maintenance, components, spare parts, and advanced transport systems. This year’s edition features broad participation, with more than 2,300 exhibitors representing over 60 countries across 20 halls, reflecting the sector’s continuous growth and the increasing global significance of the exhibition. The event spans over 92,000 square meters, marking an 11% year-on-year increase.

During his tour of the exhibition halls, Sheikh Nahyan reviewed a range of innovative technologies and high-quality solutions that support the development of the automotive and logistics sectors, visiting several national, regional, and international companies participating in the event.

Sheikh Nahyan’s visit included a stop at the Golden Extreme stand, a company specialised in vehicle care solutions, which is showcasing advanced technologies aimed at enhancing and protecting vehicle performance. He also visited several prominent international exhibitors operating in the fields of industrial rubber, tires, braking systems, workshop equipment, technical services, and spare parts.

The 2025 edition of Automechanika Dubai features a comprehensive program of specialised platforms and conferences, including:

• Commercial Vehicles Evolution, focusing on fleet management, electrification, and smart logistics solutions.

• LabX Conference, covering the full value chain of lubricants, base oils, and additives.

• Fleet Forward Forum, dedicated to exploring the future of fleet sustainability, digital transformation, and business development within the transport sector.

Automechanika Dubai continues, in its 22nd edition, to strengthen the emirate’s position as a central hub linking markets across the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the CIS region, while supporting innovation and shaping the future of the transport, vehicle services, and logistics industries.