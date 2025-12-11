Sharjah Ruler promotes 348 employees of EPAA

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has announced the promotion of 348 employees from the Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

In addition, His Highness has approved the allocation of shift allowances for 450 Authority employees.

With this initiative, the promotion of 348 employees will incur an annual cost of AED8.4 million, reflecting His Highness’s commitment to supporting the staff and motivating them to excel in their responsibilities. These promotions recognise the employees' fulfilment of various requirements and aim to enhance their contributions to the vital work of safeguarding the environment and preserving biodiversity in the Emirate of Sharjah.

His Highness has sanctioned a monthly shift allowance of AED1,500, which will total AED8.1 million annually for 450 employees working in shifts. This decision acknowledges their dedicated efforts in ensuring the sustainability of the environment and the management of protected areas.