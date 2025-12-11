Sharjah Ruler approves EPAA’s organisational structure

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, has issued an Emiri Decree that approves the overall organisational structure of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

The Emiri Decree has established the general organisational structure of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority. The Executive Council will then issue a resolution detailing this structure and any necessary measures to implement the Decree. This will involve approving the job descriptions for each organisational unit within the Authority, aligning them with their specific mandates, as well as establishing, merging, or dissolving any units within the departments identified in the general structure.