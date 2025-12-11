Sharjah CP appoints Hessa Al Shamsi as EPAA’s Director

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Mohammed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Crown Prince and Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Sharjah Executive Council, has issued a resolution regarding the promotion and appointment of a new Director for the Environment and Protected Areas Authority.

This announcement concerns promoting Hessa Abdullah Humaid Al Shamsi, Director of Corporate Communication and Community Service at the Environment and Protected Areas Authority, to the role of "Department Director," and appointing her as Director of the Environment and Protected Areas Authority.