ADGM Academy hosts activities under 'Bridging Knowledge & Building the Nation' at ADFW

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- ADGM Academy (ADGMA), the knowledge arm of ADGM, celebrates 7 years of excellence and reliance, playing a central role in this year’s Abu Dhabi Finance Week (ADFW) by hosting remarkable event “Bridging Knowledge and Building the Nation,” showcasing different set of activities reflecting the spirit of ADGMA in empowering national workforce. Moreover, Pitch at the Capital was a true reflection of the entrepreneurial spirit that the Academy is investing in. During the ceremony, the Academy have reaffirmed its commitment alongside leading entities to work collectively to meet the UAE National Agenda of 2031. Additionally, ADGM Academy have formalised and signed multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading Abu Dhabi and UAE entities, reflecting its mandate to advance national talent and future skills.

The programme showcased the collective effort of ADGMA and its partners to advance the national workforce and celebrate the individuals who represent the future of the UAE’s talent landscape. Through its journey, ADGMA highlighted its growing contribution to national human capital development. To date, more than 9,500 individuals have been trained, supported by over 6,000 job opportunities, 3,000 graduates in soft skills programmes, and a rising cohort of Emirati entrepreneurs benefitting from Academy-led initiatives.

Esteemed prestige international universities such as INSEAD & Columbia Business School have participated in the event, and each has announced 10 scholarships commemorating this special occasion, which underlines trusted allies along the way. These scholarships are dedicated to advancing National leadership skills in different fields.

During ADFW 2025, a total of 8 strategic MoUs were signed by the Academy with leading partners, including the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO), the Executive Office for Control and Non-Proliferation (EOCN), Columbia Business School (CBS), 42 Abu Dhabi, EFQM, TDE Digital Limited, ADI DLT Foundation, and Capital.com.

The new MoUs signed extend ADGMA’s impact across priority national sectors. Partnerships with major government, industry, and academic institutions will introduce new pathways for advanced training, strengthen digital and compliance capabilities, enable research collaborations and initiatives, and support the development of specialist educational programmes in areas such as wealth management, technology, and excellence. With such esteemed and committed partners, the academy reaffirms its commitment to continue to provide world-class education and cater hubs and hosts special functions advancing AI, Quantum computing, and digital readiness.

Hamad Sayah Al Mazrouei, Chairman of ADGM Academy, said, “As we reflect on seven years of progress, ADGM Academy continues to enable the capabilities required for a competitive and resilient economy. Our work is driven by a commitment to quality and global standards, and by the belief that human capital is the foundation of sustainable growth.”

He added, “The achievements we recognise today are the result of strong collaboration with our partners and the shared vision to prepare a new generation of leaders. ADGM Academy remains focused on supporting national priorities and creating pathways of opportunity for future talent.”

This year’s gathering brought together representatives from across the financial and education sectors, providing an overview of the Academy’s initiatives to equip learners with future-focused skills. As part of Abu Dhabi Finance Week’s wider agenda, the various sessions underscored the importance of innovation, leadership development, and workforce readiness across the region.