RAKEZ wins silver award for Best Waste Diversion Initiative at MEWAR Awards

RAS AL KHAIMAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has achieved a significant sustainability milestone by winning silver award for Best Waste Diversion Initiative – Government Sector category, at the Middle East Waste & Recycling (MEWAR) Awards 2025. The recognition reflects the organisation’s leadership in reducing environmental impact and promoting a circular economy across its growing industrial and business community.

RAKEZ has developed a comprehensive waste management framework designed to minimise landfill contribution, expand resource recovery and support responsible waste practices among businesses operating in its zones. This framework includes proactive measures, including strict waste disposal regulations, mandatory environmental assessments for industrial applicants, and ongoing awareness campaigns to guide companies on effective waste prevention, segregation and recycling methods. Key initiatives, such as the ‘My RAKEZ My Emirate’ campaign, have actively encouraged stakeholders to recycle materials like paper, glass, plastic, metals and aluminium cans. As a result, more than 1.18 million kilograms of recyclable waste have been diverted from landfill since 2022, saving an estimated 27,700 cubic metres of landfill space.

Through engagement initiatives that involve both RAKEZ companies and employees, large quantities of old equipment, furniture and office materials have been successfully repurposed, reused or resold as recyclable scrap. The reuse of treated wastewater for landscape irrigation has further contributed to resource conservation, saving over nine million gallons of fresh water annually. To enhance accessibility to recycling facilities, RAKEZ has deployed recycling collection units across its industrial areas, while partnerships with organisations such as the Emirates Environmental Group continue to drive community-wide contributions to national sustainability goals.

These efforts have resulted in measurable environmental benefits, including preservation of over 78,000 trees, a reduction of more than 164,000 pounds carbon emissions annually, and energy savings exceeding 2.6 million kilowatt-hours. Financially, the initiatives have yielded over AED 1.2 million in combined savings and revenues through recycling, reduced landfill disposal and water conservation.

Ramy Jallad, RAKEZ Group CEO, said, “We are proud to see our sustainability efforts gaining local and global recognition. This award is a testament to the strong commitment of our clients, partners and employees who share our vision for a cleaner, greener and more responsible industrial ecosystem. As we continue to advance initiatives that promote efficient resource use, reduce environmental impact, and support a circular economy in Ras Al Khaimah, we are also contributing to the broader goals of RAK Vision 2030 of driving sustainable development and long-term economic resilience across the emirate.”