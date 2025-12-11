UAE expresses solidarity with Morocco, conveys condolences over collapsed buildings

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its solidarity with the Kingdom of Morocco and its sincere condolences over the victims of the collapse of two adjacent residential buildings in the city of Fes, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Morocco over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.