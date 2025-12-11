Arab Actuarial Conference returns to Dubai in February

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The fourth edition of the 'Arab Actuarial Conference' will take place from 4th to 6th February 2026 at the Millenium Plaza Downtown Hotel in Dubai. The event is co-organised by the UAE Insurance Federation, General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF), and MenaMoney, a financial events organiser.

The conference will bring together the largest convergence of actuaries, the insurance, investment and pension sectors, national healthcare entities, financial regulators, and government executives under one roof to discuss financial risks.

The event is well attended by officials from finance, health and social protection ministries, as well as central banks, insurance regulators, insurance federations, insurance companies, banks, actuarial firms, local and international actuarial societies, risk management professionals and universities providing insurance and actuarial programs across the Middle East & North Africa.

Held under the slogan of “The World from an Actuarial Eye”, the event is focused on creating better understanding and better ways of managing existing and emerging risks by financial and insurance industries, which translates into more prepared, adaptive and resilient societies.

This year’s sessions will focus on AI and data in transforming the future of insurance, new trends of health insurance in Arab markets, transforming towards risk-based capitalisation, role for actuaries in banking, impact of Generative AI (GenAI) on actuarial work, design of healthcare for all, governance of AI for insurance and pension funds, modelling life products for retirement income, digital assets and their impact on insurance industry, catastrophe risk modelling, pricing cybersecurity insurance, sustainability of public pension funds and longevity risk and its impact on insurance industry.

Fareed Lutfi, Secretary-General of the Emirates Insurance Federation, welcomed the hosting of the fourth edition of the conference in UAE in partnership with Bahrain-based MenaMoney and the General Arab Insurance Federation (GAIF).

Lutfi said the conference aims to bring together actuarial experts and firms from across the Arab world to discuss emerging financial risks, particularly in insurance, banking, healthcare, pension funds, finance and asset management.

The conference will be a great opportunity for participants to exchange experiences, expertise and innovative solutions. “We are so pleased to welcome all participants from Arab and African countries to this multi-regional event in Dubai,” he remarked.

He also mentioned the conference aims to highlight the changing nature of the actuary's role in the new era of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and data science, particularly as the event provides insights and analyses that address a range of emerging topics in actuarial, financial, and economic fields.