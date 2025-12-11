Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends International Development Dialogue in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Development and Fallen Heroes’ Affairs and Chairman of the International Humanitarian and Philanthropic Council, has attended an International Development Dialogue hosted in Abu Dhabi.

The gathering brought together distinguished leaders, policymakers, philanthropists, and experts for high-level discussions on the evolving landscape of international development.

H.H. Sheikh Theyab met with participating speakers and guests at the event, which was hosted by the Office of Development Affairs at the Presidential Court and provided a reflective platform for participants to consider emerging approaches to global cooperation.

The dialogue examined how shifting geopolitical dynamics, changing economic conditions, and rapid technological transformation are reshaping development priorities worldwide.

Participants explored the implications of an increasingly multipolar system, the rising influence of emerging actors, and the expanding role of South-to-South collaboration in addressing shared global challenges.

Deliberations also addressed the widening financing gap and the need for more agile, resilient development finance. Contributors emphasised coordinated blended capital models that align stakeholders from the outset, highlighting the catalytic role of philanthropy in de-risking early-stage initiatives and paving the way for sustained government and institutional investment.

Africa’s development pathways featured prominently, with insights on demographic momentum, institutional leadership, and opportunities from deeper regional integration.

Discussions underscored the importance of inclusive governance, community-driven initiatives, and sustained investment in education, health, and economic opportunity.

The discussions also touched on technology and innovation and assessed how frontier technologies, from artificial intelligence to digital public infrastructure, can strengthen resilience and accelerate development when supported by strong governance, talent development, and responsible implementation.

The dialogue concluded with a shared recognition of the need for adaptable, trust based, and action-oriented models of cooperation capable of navigating an increasingly complex global environment.