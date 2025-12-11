UAE expresses solidarity with Iraq, conveys condolences over victims of floods, heavy rains in Kurdistan Region

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Republic of Iraq over the victims of the floods and heavy rains that struck several areas in the Sulaymaniyah and Kirkuk Governorates of the Kurdistan Region, which resulted in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the government and people of Iraq over this tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.