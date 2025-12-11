EU Commissioner: 'UAE strategic partner supporting efforts to promote stability, prosperity'

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Lana Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, held a joint press conference today in Abu Dhabi with Dubravka Šuica, EU Commissioner for the Mediterranean.

During the briefing, Šuica stressed that the UAE is a strategic partner of the European Union, noting that cooperation between the two sides has spanned decades and that this strategic partnership forms a key pillar of their joint efforts to advance stability, prosperity and development in societies.

At the outset of the press conference, Lana Zaki Nusseibeh underscored the importance of today’s announcement regarding the launch of negotiations on a Strategic Partnership Agreement between the UAE and the European Union.

She said it was a significant step toward deepening the strategic partnership between the UAE and the EU, reflecting their shared conviction that cooperation is essential to achieving stability, prosperity and opportunity within the region and globally.

She added that the UAE is committed to elevating its relations with the EU to a more ambitious level, noting that the potential of the relationship between the European Union and the Gulf states has long remained underutilised. She welcomed the steps taken in Brussels to begin bilateral negotiations with GCC states with the aim of concluding comprehensive strategic partnership agreements.

Nusseibeh explained that their intensive discussions—particularly on the free trade agreement—are progressing rapidly, supported by a strong foundation of shared economic interests. She noted that the positive impacts of these negotiations will be felt by the peoples of both sides, as trade ties will be strengthened, investment opportunities expanded and business-to-business cooperation deepened.

She highlighted that the comprehensive strategic partnership agreements the UAE has concluded globally have demonstrated the transformative impact such initiatives can have on economies. The EU, she said, is the UAE’s top investment partner and its second-largest global trading partner, adding that the UAE looks forward to building a solid, comprehensive economic partnership with the EU.

Nusseibeh stated that the Strategic Partnership Agreement currently under negotiation will provide a structured framework for cooperation in vital and timely fields, including digitisation, artificial intelligence, renewable energy and others.

She emphasised that the UAE’s partnership with the EU extends beyond economic impact, reflecting a shared responsibility to contribute to global stability and humanitarian relief. She noted that the UAE’s pledge of US$550 million in support of the UN’s humanitarian response plan underscores its commitment to ensuring that international cooperation delivers not only prosperity, but also dignity and hope to the world’s most vulnerable communities.

“Our task now,” she said, “is to translate this growing alliance with the European Union into tangible outcomes, moving from strategic intent to practical implementation, and ensuring that our partnership delivers measurable benefits for our peoples, our private sectors and the broader international community.”

Nusseibeh affirmed that the UAE stands ready to work closely with the EU, guided by principles of mutual respect, shared interests and long-term vision, to strengthen the future of multilateralism, diversity and constructive global engagement.

For her part, Šuica said that today marks an important step in the trajectory of the UAE–EU strategic relationship with the announcement of negotiations on a comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement.

She noted that this announcement builds on decades of cooperation and on the ambitious agenda set in 2024, which is advancing with a long-term outlook under the EU’s 2032 strategy. Through these negotiations, she said, both sides aim to establish and implement a modern and ambitious agenda that enhances the strategic importance of the UAE–EU relationship.

Šuica added that work will also progress on the free trade agreement negotiations launched in May of this year. She described the UAE as a strategic partner of the EU and a key player in trade and investment, as well as a central hub linking Europe with the Middle East and Asia.

She explained that the free trade agreement aims to establish a comprehensive and ambitious framework to deepen essential cooperation in areas including scientific research and innovation, energy, artificial intelligence, digitisation, humanitarian action and education. The agreement will also open new prospects for large-scale collaborative projects across the Middle East and North Africa, contributing to tackling shared challenges and seizing strategic opportunities.

Šuica stressed that Europe’s role in building this strategic cooperation is essential to reinforcing stability and prosperity, and that the UAE is regarded as a strategic partner in this effort. She said the Strategic Partnership Agreement launched today constitutes a key instrument within the framework of their shared relations.

Responding to media questions on the Strategic Partnership Agreement, free trade negotiations and the situation in Sudan, Nusseibeh said the trade discussions have been highly productive. The UAE, she noted, is doubling its efforts in the trade domain and has a strong record of rapid and bold progress in trade agreements, having concluded 31 Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreements in just three years.

On Sudan, Nusseibeh said the UAE is in regular consultations regarding the ongoing and devastating conflict. She welcomed the European Parliament’s decision to support mediation efforts in Sudan, as well as the recent conclusions of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, which underscored the priority of mediation aimed at securing an immediate humanitarian truce, followed by a permanent ceasefire and a transition to an independent civilian government. She stressed that this aligns with the core principles of the mediation efforts fully supported by the UAE, noting that UAE and European counterparts meet regularly on de-escalation parameters.

Nusseibeh pointed out that the statement issued by the Quartet in September represented a historic step toward halting the fighting and ending the civil war between the warring parties. It also laid out a realistic roadmap for de-escalation. The Quartet affirmed that Sudan must not have a future defined by extremist groups nor become a fragile state offering safe haven to terrorists. A civilian, independent government, she said, is the path to a stable and secure Sudan.