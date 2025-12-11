Mansour bin Zayed issues resolution forming 'National Committee for Union Narrative'

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has issued a resolution establishing the 'National Committee for the UAE Union Narrative'.

This committee is designated as the sole accredited authority responsible for documenting the official historical narrative concerning the founding of the United Arab Emirates.

The committee is mandated to oversee the accurate documentation of events preceding and accompanying the establishment of the Union, drafting the official Union Narrative document, and ensuring the alignment of national, media, and educational content with its approved principles. The mandate reflects the central role of the late Founding Father Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan in building the nation and solidifying its Union.

According to the resolution, the committee will be chaired by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Advisor to the UAE President. Its membership includes representatives from the Presidential Protocol and Strategic Narrative Authority, the National Media Office, the Education, Human Development and Community Development Council, the Founder's Office, the National Library and Archives, the Executive Office of the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the general secretariats of the executive councils of Dubai, Sharjah, Ajman, Umm Al Qaiwain, Ras Al Khaimah, as well as the Office of the Ruler of Fujairah.

Under its terms of reference, the committee is tasked with preparing and approving the official Union Narrative document, ensuring precise sequencing of historical events related to the founding of the UAE. This includes applying approved terminology, unifying the national narrative, and ensuring consistency across national, media, educational, and cultural content with the document’s verified information.

The committee is also responsible for approving national campaigns related to the Union and its national symbols prior to their launch, ensuring they align with the Union Narrative in coordination with relevant authorities. It will validate national content concerning the Union and State symbols across media platforms, educational curricula, publications, and various outputs.

The committee will coordinate with government bodies and national institutions to maintain a unified narrative across all published or broadcast content related to the Union or its symbols. It will further provide recommendations and guidance to government, media, and educational entities to ensure alignment with the approved narrative, and will periodically review and update the Union Narrative in line with credible historical and research developments while preserving its core fundamentals. Additional tasks related to the Union Narrative may be assigned to the committee by the Chairman of the Presidential Court.

The resolution also stipulates that, in carrying out its mandate, the committee may coordinate with relevant federal and local government entities as well as national, media, educational, and cultural institutions to ensure narrative alignment regarding the Union and national symbols. These entities must submit any content, campaigns, or materials related to the Union or its symbols for the committee's approval prior to publication or implementation, ensuring accuracy and consistency with the official Union Narrative document.

Additionally, the committee may form working groups, assign them specific tasks, and seek support from experts and specialists as needed without granting them voting rights in the committee’s decisions or recommendations. The resolution annuls any provisions that contradict or conflict with it.