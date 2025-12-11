Capital.com, ADGM Academy sign MoU to advance financial literacy, future-ready talent

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Capital.com, the global trading platform, and ADGM Academy, the knowledge arm of Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM), have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to launch a national initiative focused on strengthening financial literacy, expanding digital investment education, and building a future-ready Emirati talent pipeline. The programme will begin rolling out in 2026 and forms part of a wider ambition to support the UAE’s long-term economic agenda.

Under the MoU, Capital.com will provide 100 internships over the next five years. These placements will be offered not only within Capital.com, but also through partner organisations across the UAE’s wider financial ecosystem, giving emerging talent access to diverse, high-impact learning environments.

Since its inception, Capital.com has prioritised investor education. The partnership will leverage its extensive library of training resources to design specialised programmes, co-develop thought leadership, and create new learning tools aligned with We the UAE 2031 and the UAE Centennial 2071.

The collaboration will also directly support the goals of the newly launched UAE National Financial Inclusion Strategy (NFIS) 2026–2030, developed by the Central Bank of the UAE with contributions from the World Bank, OECD, Arab Monetary Fund and more than 70 UAE stakeholders.

“Financial education drives inclusion, competitiveness and long-term prosperity,” Viktor Prokopenya, Founder of Capital.com, said. “By working with ADGM Academy, we are creating meaningful opportunities for people to gain the skills and confidence needed to navigate an increasingly digital economy. This partnership reflects our commitment to supporting NFIS and the UAE’s wider ambitions, and we look forward to helping prepare a new generation of Emiratis for the future of finance.”

The agreement sets out several areas of cooperation, including a joint working group to design and deliver training programmes, shared research and publications, and co-hosted seminars on fintech, regulation, trading and financial management. The two organisations will also conduct regular training needs analyses to ensure initiatives remain aligned with industry demand and workforce priorities.

“ADGM Academy is dedicated to equipping the UAE’s workforce with the knowledge and capabilities required to support the nation’s financial future,” Mansoor Jaffar, CEO of ADGM Academy and Research Center, said. “Our partnership with Capital.com enables us to expand our programmes and deliver world-class learning experiences for students, professionals and future leaders alike. Together, we will help build a more resilient, inclusive and financially informed society.”

By combining Capital.com’s digital trading expertise with ADGM Academy’s established role as a regional centre of learning, this strategic partnership aims to reinforce Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for financial innovation and talent development, while empowering the UAE’s next generation with the skills needed for a knowledge-driven economy.