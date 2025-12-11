M42 expands GCC presence with inauguration of Amana Healthcare Bahrain

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- M42, a global health leader powered by artificial intelligence (AI), technology and genomics, today announced the official inauguration of Amana Healthcare Bahrain, held under the patronage of His Royal Highness Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince and Prime Minister of Bahrain, and the attendance of senior officials from the public and private sector. The purpose-built, state-of-the-art facility in Al Jasra is M42’s first in the Kingdom and marks a significant milestone in the company’s regional expansion strategy, underscoring its long-term commitment to investing in the GCC to advance healthcare and improve patient outcomes.

Developed in strategic partnership with Bahrain Mumtalakat Holding Company (Mumtalakat), the sovereign wealth fund of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Amana Healthcare Bahrain is the first specialised long-term care and rehabilitation hospital of its kind in the country. The facility enhances the national continuum of care by creating dedicated capacity for post-acute recovery, allowing acute-care hospitals to focus on their primary medical and surgical missions.

Commenting on the announcement, Shaikh Abdulla bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chief Executive Officer of Mumtalakat, said, “The inauguration of Amana Healthcare Bahrain marks a key milestone in strengthening the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem. It underscores Mumtalakat’s commitment to investing in initiatives that create meaningful local impact while supporting the Kingdom’s economic diversification. We are proud to partner with M42 on this achievement and confident in the positive contribution this state-of-the-art facility will bring to the Kingdom.”

Dimitris Moulavasilis, Group Chief Executive Officer, M42, said, “The inauguration of Amana Healthcare Bahrain is a pivotal step in our regional growth journey and reinforces our commitment to expanding access to specialised, patient-centric care across the GCC. Our partnership with Mumtalakat reflects the strength of public-private collaboration in advancing national healthcare priorities and delivering long-term, sustainable impact for communities. The facility also contributes to building specialised care capacity across the region and to strengthening long-term care pathways that are essential to improving patients’ quality of life. We are honored to deepen our presence in the Kingdom and to work alongside partners who share our commitment to improving the lives of patients and families.”

The hospital, with its state-of-the-art facilities, spans more than 15,000 square meters and houses over 100 beds dedicated to long-term care and rehabilitation. It is supported by a multidisciplinary team of 250 clinicians, nurses, therapists, and support staff. The facility represents a valuable addition to the Kingdom of Bahrain’s healthcare sector, creating new employment pathways while offering extensive training and development opportunities to further empower national talent.”

Dr. Mohamed Ameen AlSaati, Chief Strategy & Transformation Officer, M42, and Chief Executive Officer, M42 Bahrain, said, “Amana Healthcare Bahrain is designed to bring world-class long-term care and rehabilitation services closer to home. The facility supports strengthening national healthcare capacity, providing specialised care in a dedicated facility, and ensuring continuity of support for those with complex or long-term conditions. We are also proud to be working alongside Bahraini clinicians, nurses, and therapists – the future leaders of advanced care delivery in the Kingdom. For M42, Amana Healthcare Bahrain is more than an expansion; it marks the first step in our long-term commitment to partnering in the ongoing advancement and sustainability of the Kingdom’s healthcare ecosystem through strategic investments and knowledge transfer.”

The launch of Amana Healthcare Bahrain signals the beginning of a broader investment strategy focused on strengthening national healthcare capabilities and expanding access to best-in-class specialist services. It also reflects M42’s ambition to deepen its regional footprint by building the specialised care capacity, clinical expertise, and care pathways required to support healthier communities across the GCC and beyond.