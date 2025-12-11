Sultan bin Ahmed approves establishing two courts of appeal

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah and Chairman of the Judicial Council, presided over Thursday the Council’s meeting held at Bait Elowal in the Heart of Sharjah.

H.H. Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed praised the efforts of the Judicial Council members, commending their ongoing dedication to enhancing the justice system and upholding the rule of law. He emphasised that their work helps maintain a fair and efficient judicial environment that protects rights and supports social stability.

The meeting reviewed several topics, including the expansion of judicial services across the emirate’s cities, the unification of media messaging, and the enhancement of public communication through various platforms.

The Council approved the establishment of two Courts of Appeal in the cities of Kalba and Al Dhaid. These courts will handle appeals in accordance with the Judicial Authority Law, which empowers the Judicial Council to establish courts across the emirate’s cities. This step aims to enhance access to justice for litigants and ensure the provision of comprehensive judicial and legal services throughout the Emirate of Sharjah.

The creation of the Courts of Appeal in Kalba and Al Dhaid will help reinforce the judicial system, ease the workload on central courts, shorten case processing times, and accelerate adjudication procedures. It will also offer litigants in both cities convenient access to comprehensive judicial services closer to their homes, thereby ensuring equitable justice and enhancing customer satisfaction across the emirate.

The Council also approved the new corporate identity for the Judicial Council, the Department of Justice, and the Public Prosecution. Inspired by the Islamic design of the Department of Justice building’s dome, the identity symbolises the integrated legal framework of the Judicial Council and its affiliated entities, reflecting the authenticity and integrity that characterise its judicial mission and institutional stature.

The Council also reviewed the various elements of the corporate identity, which featured the precise use of symbols and colours to convey the seriousness and independence of the judicial system. A balanced colour palette was selected to represent stability and impartiality. The identity includes a clear and structured logo that differentiates each entity while maintaining a unified framework, along with modern official fonts that ensure clarity and professionalism in correspondence, publications, and signage. This cohesive approach reinforces the corporate identity and reflects the values of justice and institutional efficiency.

The Council approved the launch of social media accounts for the Judicial Council, the Department of Justice, and the Public Prosecution. This initiative aims to strengthen these entities’ presence on digital platforms and unify their media messaging within a comprehensive, professional framework. It also aligns with rapid digital advancements and provides the public with easier access to judicial information and services through reliable content that reflects the role of the judicial authorities in serving the community.

Furthermore, the Council discussed future plans for monitoring, evaluating, and enhancing media performance and the content published on social media platforms. These efforts aim to elevate institutional communication and strengthen transparency and legal awareness within the community. The platforms will help improve the quality of digital content, unify the media discourse across the three entities, and promote the new visual identity in a manner that reflects the Emirate’s values and strategic direction.

The Council approved the launch of the electronic platform “Sharjah Judiciary,” which will bring together all services offered by the Judicial Council, the Department of Justice, and the Public Prosecution within a unified website and integrated mobile application. The platform is designed to provide users with easier and faster access to judicial and legal services, delivering a seamless digital experience that supports the emirate’s ongoing digital transformation in the justice sector.

The platform will provide a unified interface enabling users to track their transactions, submit applications, and access smart services within a secure and highly efficient digital environment. This initiative forms part of efforts to enhance the quality of government services and strengthen integration among judicial entities, thus boosting customer satisfaction and advancing the emirate’s vision of a modern judicial system built on innovation, cutting-edge technology, and artificial intelligence.