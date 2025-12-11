UAE hosts delegation of Africa’s leading business, philanthropic figures to advance strategic partnerships

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Against the backdrop of expanding UAE–Africa economic ties and accelerating investment flows, a distinguished delegation of African business and philanthropic leaders convened in the UAE for a series of high-level engagements aimed at deepening cooperation across investment, trade, innovation, and philanthropy.

The delegation comprised 13 of the most prominent business leaders and philanthropists from Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Tanzania, Egypt, Sudan, and Zimbabwe, representing critical sectors including energy, digital infrastructure, transport, logistics, agriculture, and food systems. Collectively, they oversee industries that drive national GDP, create employment, and reinforce community resilience across the continent, underscoring a shared interest in practical pathways for co-investment and collaboration.

As part of the programme, the delegation participated in a high-level UAE–Africa roundtable attended by senior UAE officials from several ministries and national entities. The discussion explored long-term investment horizons, regulatory enablers, and practical partnership opportunities across priority sectors, reflecting a shared commitment to strengthening UAE–Africa collaboration.

The delegation also visited Al Shindagha Museum to discuss opportunities for collaboration in areas related to culture, creative industries, and community development.

In Abu Dhabi, senior leadership met with the delegation for discussions focused on advancing diplomatic, commercial, and philanthropic ties with countries across the African continent. These meetings highlighted shared priorities, including youth empowerment, education, digital transformation, AI advancement, cultural exchange, and improved access to healthcare.

As part of the broader UAE programme, the delegation also attended a session under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs’ “Voices of Influence” initiative featuring Bill Gates, Co-Founder of Microsoft and Chair of the Gates Foundation.

The visit comes at a moment of significant momentum in UAE–Africa relations. The UAE has become one of Africa’s most active foreign state investors, deploying more than USD 110 billion between 2019 and 2023, including over USD 70 billion in renewable energy and green infrastructure. At the recent G20 summit in South Africa, the UAE launched the USD 1 billion ‘AI for Development’ initiative to support and finance artificial intelligence projects in African countries, integrating AI technologies into education, agriculture, and infrastructure.

An important dimension of the visit was its focus on philanthropy, with delegates emphasising the role of community-based initiatives in strengthening social foundations and enhancing the developmental impact of commercial investment. Stakeholders highlighted the catalytic role of philanthropic capital in education, health, youth empowerment, and community resilience, areas that complement and reinforce broader economic partnerships.

The delegation’s wider programme in the UAE includes sector-specific engagements, strategic dialogues, and meetings with senior UAE officials aimed at strengthening coordinated action and exploring new partnership models across business and philanthropy. These exchanges are expected to inform enhanced future bilateral and multilateral cooperation between the UAE and participating African countries, marking an important milestone in an evolving partnership grounded in long-term stability, sustainable growth, and mutually beneficial collaboration.

Delegates include: Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder & Chair of BUA Group and Founder of Abdul Samad Rabiu Africa Initiative; Aliko Dangote, Founder & Chairman of Dangote Group and Founder of Aliko Dangote Foundation; Dr. Elizabeth Jack-Rich Tein, Founder & CEO of Elin Group and Founder of Elizabeth JackRich Aid Foundation; Humphrey Kariuki, Executive Founder of Janus Continental Group and Founder of Humphrey Kariuki Foundation; Johann Rupert, Chairman of Richemont & Remgro and Founder of Rupert Education Foundation; Mohammad Dewji, MD & CEO of MeTL Group and Founder of Mo Dewji Foundation; Sir Mo Ibrahim, Founder & Chairman of Celtel International and Founder of Mo Ibrahim Foundation; Naguib Sawiris, Chairman of Orascom Investment Holding and Founder & Vice Chair of Sawiris Foundation for Social Development; Dr. Patrice Motsepe, Founder of African Rainbow Minerals and Co-Founder of Motsepe Foundation; Dr. Precious Moloi-Motsepe, Founder & CEO of African Fashion International and Co-Founder of Motsepe Foundation; Strive Masiyiwa, Founder of Econet Global & Cassava Technologies and Co-Founder of Higherlife Foundation; Tsitsi Masiyiwa, Chair & Co-Founder of Delta Philanthropies and Co-Founder of Higherlife Foundation; and Tony Elumelu, Chairman of Heirs Holdings & Transcorp and Founder of Tony Elumelu Foundation.