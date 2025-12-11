NMO, UAE Cybersecurity Council partner to enhance media awareness, digital protection

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Media Office (NMO) and the UAE Cybersecurity Council have signed a strategic cooperation agreement aimed at strengthening institutional partnership and developing an integrated framework that aligns national media capabilities with cybersecurity requirements amid the growing scale and complexity of cyber threats.

The initiative seeks to bolster the security of the digital domain and support national initiatives and secure digital transformation efforts in this vital sector.

The agreement was signed on the sidelines of the BRIDGE Summit 2025 by Dr. Mohamed Hamad Al Kuwaiti, Head of the UAE Government Cybersecurity Council, and Dr. Jamal Mohammed Al Kaabi, Director-General of the National Media Office, in the presence of several officials.

The agreement aims to enhance cooperation between both sides in exchanging specialised cybersecurity awareness content, supporting national initiatives related to digital protection, and ensuring compliance with the UAE’s approved cybersecurity policies and standards. It also covers training and qualifying national talent to enhance their readiness to address evolving cyber challenges.

Under the agreement, the two entities will exchange and share cyber threat indicators, support the production of media and artistic content designed to raise public awareness, and develop technological systems linked to cybersecurity operations centres, in addition to providing insights on promising solutions in the sector.

The agreement also strengthens coordination in planning and conducting cross-sector cyber drills, organising technical workshops, conferences and training programmes, and offering media and advisory support in responding to information security incidents.

Dr. Mohammed Al Kuwaiti stressed that the agreement aligns with the directives of the UAE wise leadership to build an advanced national ecosystem that brings together media and technological capabilities capable of efficiently addressing cyber risks.

He said unifying efforts among concerned entities contributes to enhancing digital resilience and raising community awareness.

He added that the agreement reflects the UAE’s commitment to building a safe and trustworthy digital environment through strengthened public awareness and integrated efforts between cybersecurity and media sectors. This cooperation, he said, plays a central role in supporting secure digital transformation, empowering national talent and reinforcing the ability of UAE institutions to respond to digital challenges in line with global best practices.

Dr. Al Kuwaiti noted that coordination between the two sides will enable the development of innovative media content that strengthens cybersecurity culture and supports national efforts to safeguard institutions and society from digital threats, reinforcing the UAE’s position as a global leader in this vital field.

Dr. Al Kaabi said the strategic agreement with the UAE Cybersecurity Council represents a pivotal step in establishing an integrated digital ecosystem that leverages the power of media alongside advanced cyber protection capabilities.

He explained that the partnership reflects a practical understanding of the rapid global evolution of the digital landscape and underscores the UAE’s commitment to securing and enhancing the credibility of digital transformation at the regional and international levels.

He emphasised that safeguarding the national digital space requires institutional integration between media and content creation on the one hand, and the protection of critical infrastructure on the other. The agreement, he said, establishes this model by building a unified media and technological ecosystem that harnesses national media platforms to support secure digital transformation and reinforce the UAE’s digital sovereignty.

He added that this approach reshapes the role of individuals, enabling them to serve as a first line of defence through informed messaging rather than remaining potential targets.

Al Kaabi said the agreement provides a practical framework for developing a partnership that leverages media capabilities to support information security. Signing the agreement during the BRIDGE Summit, an event focused on the future of media, underscores the interconnection between advancing the media ecosystem and anticipating cybersecurity challenges.

He noted that linking both milestones highlights the reality that the future of media depends on a secure digital environment that protects content and maintains public trust, and the agreement embodies this link by building a model that integrates media innovation with cyber resilience in the face of rapidly evolving challenges.

The agreement underlines the importance of integrating roles between media and cybersecurity at a time when information spreads rapidly and significantly influences crisis management and sustainable growth. It also marks a pivotal step toward advancing specialised national content and enhancing government institutions’ ability to address digital threats through comprehensive approaches that include monitoring, awareness, coordination and response.