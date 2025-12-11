Global leaders praise UAE’s vision: 'Thank you, Mohamed bin Zayed… BRIDGE Summit is exceptional by every measure'

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A distinguished group of global policymakers, economic leaders, media innovators, and creators have paid tribute to the exceptional vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, whose leadership has positioned the UAE at the forefront of shaping the future architecture of media and the global content economy.

Their remarks, shared during BRIDGE Summit 2025, form a powerful collective endorsement of the UAE’s role as a stabilising force, a connector between continents, and a nation capable of convening the world’s most influential thinkers to tackle the defining challenges and opportunities of the digital age.

Speakers affirmed that BRIDGE Summit is not simply an event—it is a new global architecture for communication. It is the first platform to gather creators, technologists, policymakers, investors, cultural figures, and media leaders in one place, enabling unprecedented exchanges between East and West, between global institutions and independent creators, and between the public and private sectors.

They noted that BRIDGE reflects the UAE’s expanding role as a centre for imaginative problem-solving, a testing ground for bold ideas, and a global capital where modern technology aligns with human creativity to shape the world’s future narratives.

Global leaders reflect on the UAE’s role as a connector between cultures, continents, and industries

Macky Sall, Former President, Republic of Senegal and Chair of the Board of the Global Centre on Adaptation, described BRIDGE Summit as a natural extension of the UAE’s long-standing global leadership.

“I am very happy to participate in the first edition of Bridge Summit. The Bridge Summit reflects the role and leadership of the UAE, and it is an opportunity for me to pay tribute to the vision and leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. He has carried forward the great vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, the Founder of the UAE. It is no coincidence that Abu Dhabi is hosting this summit which brings together all stakeholders, be it state or private sector representatives, content producers, digital broadcasters, or creators of artificial intelligence”.

“I believe that Abu Dhabi’s role is that of a connector, a bridge, so that all these stakeholders can talk and agree on ethics and the transparency of networks as well as artificial intelligence, at least in terms of convergence. Given the leadership of the UAE, which brings together the Abrahamic Family House as a model of tolerance and dialogue between cultures and religions, I think that Abu Dhabi is indeed well placed to serve as a platform for Bridge to the entire world”, he added.

Regional and international figures testify to the UAE’s excellence in organisation, vision, and global convening power

Richard Attias, Strategic Adviser to the Chairman of the BRIDGE Alliance, said the UAE’s human warmth and the hospitality he encounters gives him a lasting sense of belonging. “We lived in Dubai without a single difficulty,” he said.

He noted that the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister, and Ruler of Dubai, propels the nation forward through an exceptional team. “The UAE is run like a global company,” he said. “Its leaders act like chief executives with clear plans and firm direction.”

Attias added that the BRIDGE Summit embodies this forward-looking spirit. “This summit reflects the strength of the UAE’s vision,” he said, describing it as a contribution from Abu Dhabi with global impact. He emphasised that the UAE consistently leaves a positive, cross-border imprint in everything it undertakes — a track record that reinforces its international standing and positions it as an active partner in shaping the future.

Bassem Youssef, renowned comedian and media personality, reflected warmly on the Summit’s organisation and national vision. “I express deep appreciation for the efforts behind organising BRIDGE Summit, praising the professionalism and attention to detail I witnessed during my tour of the venue. Participating in the summit was a source of genuine pride, and I hope to have the opportunity to return again in the future.”

Dr. Michael Piwowar, Executive Vice President, Milken Institute, highlighted the strategic maturity of the UAE’s institutions. “I have been visiting the region for over 10 years, and as a former government official, have been in direct contact with my regulatory counterparts in Abu Dhabi and Dubai. I admire their high professionalism and the way they engage with market participants, as well as the role of the sovereign wealth fund in attracting people to the region and facilitating meaningful investment discussions. The visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed creates the right conditions for launching major global events such as BRIDGE Summit.”

Kristine Mo, International Business Development Director at AI² Robotics, expressed her appreciation for the scale and ambition behind BRIDGE. “I appreciate the UAE government for organising BRIDGE Summit at this scale in terms of space, impact, engagement, and infrastructure. Such an achievement would not have been possible without the support of the leadership. The summit brought together multiple sectors and prominent figures of all nationalities, enabling them to explore the opportunities the UAE offers.”

David Ford, Media Consultant, commended Abu Dhabi’s global leadership in the media sector. “I praise Abu Dhabi for hosting an exceptional first edition of BRIDGE Summit. The scale and organisation of the event represent an unprecedented accomplishment for the UAE—one of the few countries capable of executing something of this magnitude at such speed. It has established itself as a true anchor point for global media and its future, thanks to the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, which enabled such a diverse spectrum of companies and individuals to gather rapidly in one space.”

Tim De Lanoy, Founder and CEO of Clover Tech, highlighted the Summit’s role in breaking down barriers. “Most summits are usually directed toward one sector, while BRIDGE Summit is the first to break down barriers between different industries and demonstrate to players across all technological solution sectors the importance of openness, learning from other companies, and potentially collaborating with them. This is the essence of BRIDGE: building bridges of communication, exchange, cooperation, and dialogue—reflecting the vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE.”

Amit Amin, Co-founder of Clover Tech, said, “BRIDGE reflects the position of the UAE, which represents a pivotal point linking the opportunities enabled by technological advancement and the energy that the government has invested in building here. The meaning of success in the world of business or in institutional spheres is tied to the ability to build relationships and develop them—and this is what the UAE has achieved by fostering a culture of innovation.”

Technology and AI leaders highlight the UAE as a global centre for responsible innovation

Prabhu Narasimhan, CEO of Brahma AI, praised the UAE for its capacity to set global standards for ethical, secure, and future-ready AI systems. “The world requires and needs a safety vault of sorts, a safe which can store audio-visual content at scale, safely, securely, ethically, following a rule of law. I believe the UAE can be that safety vault of the world. The UAE is a bridge to the West and the East. With the infrastructure of the West and the youth of the East, I think the UAE is ideally positioned to attract both and to power humanity forward. The leadership of the UAE, I believe, has a very clear vision, and that vision is being executed with precision and speed. And summits like BRIDGE 2025 allow for that vision to be showcased to the world and draw future leaders and future businesses into the UAE to drive that vision forward.”

Chris Jacquemin, Head of Digital Strategy, WME, emphasised BRIDGE’s role in fuelling new creative exchanges across borders. “I think we're in this global economy for some time and it feels like we run the risk of everything feeling the same and there's not a localized identity. So, to me one of the things I've enjoyed about the past few days here is exchange of new ideas, new voices, new opportunities for people all over the world to tell their story and for their stories to be told. And to me that's where our commitment is long term.

“We represent some of the best creative minds in film and television today, but I think there's so much room for new storytellers that are coming from places that maybe were not our primary focus 20 years ago. I think probably my most notable takeaway is the opportunity to use a platform like this to put something into action. There's a tendency to talk a lot about where the future is going and what the needs are, but to actually put a plan behind that and to make something happen as a result of it, to me, that's where there's enormous opportunity within an event like this”, he added.

Antoine Challita, UAE Country Head, Snap Inc., underscored how BRIDGE Summit represents a powerful ecosystem for showcasing frontier AR technologies. “BRIDGE Summit 2025 gives us the opportunity to showcase our next-generation Spectacles for the first time in the UAE and to engage directly with creators, policymakers, and industry leaders on the future of AR, communication, and digital culture. It’s also a chance to strengthen our long-standing commitment to the UAE and contribute to conversations shaping the next chapter of human-centered technology.”

“The UAE is among the first markets in the region where we are debuting our next-generation AR Spectacles. This aligns with the country’s leadership in creativity and digital innovation. We are also expanding cultural and creative collaborations that integrate Spectacles into locally relevant AR experiences, with broader consumer availability planned for next year. For example, we just recently collaborated with the National History Museum Abu Dhabi to bring over 13 billion years to life from the earliest eras all the way to the Jurassic giants. With our advanced AR technology, we were able to transform the museum visit from a passive experience into an immersive journey of discovery and learning.”

Together, these reflections form a unified message from voices across continents, industries, and generations: the UAE—under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed—is shaping a new global standard for dialogue, innovation, and cultural exchange.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 emerges not only as the world’s largest debut media event, but as a new global framework for communication—one that reflects the UAE’s values, its ambition, and its unmistakable role as a bridge between worlds.