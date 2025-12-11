Sanzen debuts with pre-launch of projects in Dubai, Sharjah

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sanzen, a real estate development and project management company, made its official debut today with a three-day early bird pre-launch event running from 11th to 13th December at the Sanzen Experience Centre in Dubai. The event, attended by representatives of government entities, real estate partners, investors and sales agents, marked both the public introduction of Sanzen and the exclusive pre-launch unveiling of its first two projects: Zen Lagoons in Dubai and Sukoon by Sanzen in Sharjah.

Abdul Aziz Al Sanad, Chairman of Sanzen, shared the brand’s foundational purpose: “Sanzen was created from a belief that the future belongs to developers who create real, lasting value, those who put people, not buildings, at the center. As our cities grow rapidly, the demand for communities that balance urban energy with human wellbeing has never been greater. Sanzen represents a new direction, where homes become a lifestyle shaped by clarity, and purpose.”

The Zen Lagoons residential project is located in the Meydan area of Dubai and features a variety of residential units, along with dedicated commercial office spaces.

Meanwhile, Sukoon by Sanzain in Sharjah offers comfort, spacious layouts and strong investment value.