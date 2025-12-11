New Year holiday announced for federal government

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) --The Federal Authority for Government Human Resources has announced that the New Year holiday for 2026 for the federal government will be on Thursday, 1st January 2026. Friday, 2nd January 2026, will be a remote working day for federal government employees, except for those whose duties require otherwise.

On this occasion, the Authority extended congratulations and best wishes to the leadership, government, and people of the UAE, as well as to all residents, praying for continued health and well-being.