UAE–Russia partnership entering new phase, says Russia–UAE Business Council Chairman

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Alexander Vinokurov, Chairman of the Russia–UAE Business Council, said the UAE is a strategic long term partner of Russia, not only in trade but in structural investment.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the the First UAE–Russia Business Forum, Vinokurov said that Emirati companies are showing expanding interest across multiple sectors and approaching cooperation with a practical, opportunity-driven mindset.

“Emirati businesses are increasingly interested in participating in localised production, joint ventures, and supply-chain integration,” he said.

He highlighted that the UAE sees Russia as a reliable supplier of grain, meat, and processed products, adding that interest is rising in co-investing in logistics and processing facilities.

Vinokurov said the Forum showcased key areas of cooperation that both sides intend to advance. “Fintech, smart-city technologies, cybersecurity, and AI-driven services are gaining momentum, particularly as both countries prioritise technological sovereignty,” he noted.

Speaking about the outcomes of this year’s Forum, Vinokurov stressed that it represents a turning point in the long-term economic relationship between the two nations.

“I am confident that the Forum will serve as a starting point, a ground zero, for a new and improved phase of the UAE–Russia economic partnership,” he stated.

He underlined that despite significant achievements, bilateral potential remains far greater. “We recognise that our joint business and economic achievements still fall short of our true potential,” Vinokurov said. “Even though the figures already reach into the tens of billions, as demonstrated by the agreements signed during the Forum, the untapped opportunities are many times greater, and the gap remains significant.”

He affirmed that addressing this gap is a central mission for the Russia–UAE Business Council. “To close this gap is precisely what lies at the core of the Russia–UAE Business Council and remains our priority,” he said.

The first UAE–Russia Business Forum, which opened on Wednesday in Dubai, is organised by the Russia–UAE Business Council with the Roscongress Foundation, and supported by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade and Marathon Investment Group.

The forum gathers leaders from major companies, investment funds, relevant ministries, and technology startups from Russia and the UAE.