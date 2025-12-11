Gazprom-Media Holding CEO outlines Russia-UAE roadmap for creative industries, media partnership

DUBAI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- CEO of Gazprom-Media Holding Alexander Zharov emphasised that Russia and the UAE share vast untapped potential arising from the synergy of their cultures, technologies and ambitions. At the First UAE–Russia Business Forum in Dubai, Zharov presented a comprehensive roadmap for strategic partnership between the two countries in the media sector. A key initiative within the roadmap is the proposal to establish a Russia–UAE Creative Industries Centre.

In an interview with the Emirates News Agency (WAM) on the sidelines of the forum, Zharov noted that deepening cooperation between the two countries would create a unique creative momentum that could become a powerful driver for the development of both economies.

Gazprom-Media Holding is already advancing three key areas of collaboration with partners in the UAE. In film distribution, its company Central Partnership has released 11 Russian films in the UAE since 2023 and plans to shift from individual releases to a more systematic approach, including joint cultural initiatives. The Holding is also expanding its production activities in the UAE, building on previous successful projects and preparing a feature film, Holidays in the UAE, for submission to the Abu Dhabi rebate programme. In addition, Gazprom-Media Holding is engaged in negotiations with major media organisations in the UAE to develop joint content and distribution projects as part of advancing co-production efforts.

The First UAE–Russia Business Forum, a key event on the business agenda of both countries, opened today in Dubai. The forum, which is set to become an annual event, is organised by the Russia–UAE Business Council (RUBC) jointly with the Roscongress Foundation and with the support of the Ministry of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation and Marathon Investment Group. The forum brings together leaders of major companies and investment funds from Russia and the UAE, relevant ministries, and technology startups.