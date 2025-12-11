Team UAE achieves second place at inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships in Oman

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Special Olympics UAE delegation achieved a significant global milestone at the inaugural World Sailing Inclusion Championships securing second place in the global standings.

Held in the Sultanate of Oman from 3rd to 8th December 2025, the event hosted 23 participating countries from around the world.

Special Olympics UAE proudly represented the nation as largest delegation from the MENA region to participate in the intellectual impairment category, underscoring the UAE’s regional leadership in promoting inclusion and expanding opportunities for People of Determination in international sports events and competitions.

Special Olympics UAE athlete Marwan Salloum delivered an exceptional performance in the ILCA category, securing second place in the global standings after winning his final race. This remarkable achievement serves as another significant milestone in the UAE’s growing prominence in marine sports.

Athlete Omar Al Hammadi also placed fifth in the same race, while Mohammed Al Zubaidi and his Unified partner Mohammed Al Owais finished 24th globally in the RS Venture Mixed category, competing against Paralympic-level sailors and topping their classification for athletes with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

The year 2025 witnessed a remarkable series of accomplishments for Special Olympics UAE, reinforcing the nation’s global standing in inclusive sports.