Sharjah Asset Management welcomes Dutch delegation to explore collaboration opportunities

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah, welcomed a high-level delegation from the Consulate-General of the Kingdom of the Netherlands in Dubai.

The visit aimed to strengthen communication channels and explore opportunities for collaboration in developing climate-neutral real estate in desert environments.

It also provided a platform to exchange expertise on the latest technologies and practices that enhance energy efficiency and support the construction of facilities aligned with long-term sustainability goals, in addition to discussing how Dutch expertise and technologies can contribute to developing more energy-efficient and carbon-neutral buildings.

The delegation was received by Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Deputy Chairman of Sharjah Asset Management, and Ibrahim Al Houti, Chief Officer- Executive Office, along with several senior officials. The visiting delegation included Ms Kenza Targaat, Deputy Consul General, as well as representatives from the “Climate Neutral Real Estate Gulf Region” programme, a public-private partnership comprising twelve Dutch companies specialising in sustainable building development and green financing.

Commenting on the visit, Sheikh Saud bin Mohammed Al Qasimi said, ” This visit represents an important step in strengthening international cooperation in the field of sustainable real estate. We are pleased to host a specialised delegation representing one of the world’s leading countries in green technologies. Exchanging expertise with international partners opens broad horizons for developing real estate projects that support the vision of Sharjah and the UAE for a low-carbon future. Sharjah Asset Management is committed to adopting global best practices in sustainable real estate development and to building an advanced urban environment that prioritises energy efficiency and preserves resources.”

The two sides discussed avenues for joint work in sustainable real estate development and the adoption of international best practices in designing high-efficiency buildings, in line with the UAE’s vision to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.