ERC inaugurates mobile clinic in Yemen’s west coast

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC) has inaugurated a mobile clinic in Yemen’s west coast region as part of its humanitarian initiatives aimed at strengthening health services and supporting communities suffering from limited access to medical care.

The mobile clinic is designed to provide essential and comprehensive healthcare services to low-income families, vulnerable groups, senior citizens and people of determination.

A specialised medical team will offer examinations, treatments and health guidance in line with high-quality standards, helping reach populations that face difficulties accessing medical facilities.

The inauguration comes within the UAE’s ongoing efforts to support Yemen’s healthcare sector and provide field-based solutions that alleviate hardship and improve the quality of life in local communities.

This initiative reflects the UAE’s humanitarian commitment and its continued support for the Yemeni people through development and service projects that meet basic needs and enhance health stability across the region.