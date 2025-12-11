Hamdan bin Zayed receives senior citizens, officials, government employees

AL DHAFRA, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, received a number of senior citizens, officials, and male and female employees of government entities in Al Dhafra, in the presence of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

The meeting took place at Al Dhannah Palace as part of his ongoing commitment to follow up on their wellbeing and review the level of services provided across the region’s various cities.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and reaffirmed the leadership’s commitment to developing and advancing the region and ensuring a dignified life for citizens.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed said that in line with the leadership’s vision, and in conjunction with the Year of the Family, caring for the Emirati family remains a core principle of the wise leadership, which has always placed people at the heart of development.

He stressed that the strength of society begins with the strength and cohesion of the family, and that supporting and empowering women across different fields of work enhances family stability and wellbeing, enriches the UAE’s comprehensive development journey, and ensures that Emirati families possess the foundations of stability and cohesion, enabling their active role in building a more prosperous and sustainable future.

During the meeting, he listened to the views of citizens regarding the services provided to them, inquired about their needs, and reviewed ongoing work in various service and vital sectors.

H.H. Sheikh Hamdan and attendees also exchanged cordial conversations that reflected the deep bond between the leadership and citizens, and underscored the leadership’s unwavering commitment to following up on their daily affairs, meeting their needs, and enhancing the quality of services delivered across the region’s cities and towns.