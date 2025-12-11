UAE chairs meeting of ICRC Global IHL Initiative on Prevention

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates, together with Australia, Austria, and Kenya, co-chaired the second round of consultations on the Global Initiative’s workstream dedicated to preventing violations of international humanitarian law, held under the “Global Initiative to Galvanise Political Commitment to International Humanitarian Law,” convened by the International Committee of the Red Cross.

The discussion was moderated by the four co-chairing countries and witnessed the active participation of Member States, civil society organisations, and experts in an inclusive, constructive, and solutions-oriented manner. It provided a platform to enable the exchange of views and expertise aimed at identifying good practices to prevent violations.

Shahad Matar, the UAE’s Deputy Permanent Representative to the United Nations in Geneva, chaired the session focused on the breakdown of professionalism within parties to conflict, since it was identified as one of the key factors that contributed to the risk of international humanitarian law violations. She stressed in her remarks that preventing such violations is essential to fostering stability, reducing the escalation of conflict, and laying the foundation for lasting peace – objectives that lie at the core of the UAE’s foreign policy.

Matar highlighted that the broad engagement of diverse stakeholders underscored the importance of identifying actionable approaches, strategies, and effective methodologies to prevent violations and promote compliance.

The Global IHL Initiative seeks to strengthen political will and reinforce collective efforts to improve respect for international humanitarian law worldwide. It provides a structured platform for States and stakeholders to advance practical, collaborative approaches to preventing and addressing IHL violations. To date, approximately 96 States have formally joined the Global IHL Initiative.