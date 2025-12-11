UAE begins loading 11th Mohammed bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship to support Gaza

ABU DHABI, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The loading of the 11th Mohammed Bin Rashid Humanitarian Ship commenced today at Khalifa Port (KEZAD) in Abu Dhabi. The vessel is scheduled to sail for the Port of Al-Arish in the Arab Republic of Egypt, where its aid will then be transported into the Gaza Strip as part of the UAE’s sustained humanitarian efforts supporting the Palestinian people.

Aimed at alleviating civilian suffering in Gaza, the shipment is comprehensively equipped. It includes food supplies, shelter materials, relief kits, clothing, and hygiene parcels. Furthermore, it carries medicines and medical equipment to support the health sector, along with essential field gear to bolster relief efforts.

This mission is one in a series of UAE humanitarian initiatives, reflecting the nation's unwavering commitment to the Palestinian people. It supports affected families and strengthens relief operations in cooperation with its charitable and humanitarian institutions, continuing the UAE’s long-standing tradition of extending aid to those in need worldwide.