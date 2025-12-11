Crown Prince of Fujairah receives ambassadors of Ecuador, Mongolia, Lebanon

FUJAIRAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, received—separately in his office at the Amiri Diwan— Felipe Ribadeneira Molestina, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador to the UAE; Odonbaatar Shijeekhuu, Ambassador of the Republic of Mongolia to the UAE; and Tarek Hassan Mneimneh, Ambassador of the Lebanese Republic to the UAE.

During the meetings, discussions covered a number of topics of mutual interest, as well as ways to enhance cooperation and strengthen bilateral relations and shared interests across various fields.

The ambassadors commended the comprehensive developmental progress witnessed in the Emirate of Fujairah and the UAE across all sectors.

The meetings were attended by Dr Ahmed Hamdan Al Zeyoudi, Director of the Office of the Crown Prince of Fujairah.