US delegation views artworks featured at Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival

SHARJAH, 11th December, 2025 (WAM) -- A US Consulate delegation headed by Consul-General in Dubai and the Northern Emirates, Robert Raines, visited the Sharjah Art Museum today as part of the cultural visits for the 26th edition of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, held under the theme “Lantern.”

The delegation was welcomed by Mohammed Ibrahim Al Qaseer, Director of Cultural Affairs at the Department and Director of the Festival, along with Khalid Muslit, Head of the Festival’s Media Committee.

Al Qaseer presented the key features of this year’s edition and its programs and exhibitions, which highlight Sharjah’s position as a hub for contemporary Islamic art and a global destination for creativity.

The Consul-General praised the vision of H.H. Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his continuous support for cultural and artistic creativity in the emirate—support that reinforces Sharjah’s standing as an international center for artistic and cultural dialogue and a destination for creators from around the world.

The Consul-General and the delegation viewed a diverse selection of artworks featured in the festival, including murals and both solo and group exhibitions.

He expressed his admiration for the high professional standards of the artists and for the visual approaches that reinterpret Islamic art from a contemporary perspective while preserving its authenticity and aesthetic roots.

He also emphasised the significant cultural impact of the Sharjah Islamic Arts Festival, reaffirming its vital role in preserving Islamic artistic identity and showcasing its ability to evolve and renew through works that interact with time and resonate with the tastes of new generations—further strengthening the presence of Islamic art as a core element of the global artistic landscape.

The US Consul-General noted that relations between the United Arab Emirates and the United States extend beyond economic and diplomatic cooperation to include a deep cultural and humanitarian partnership grounded in mutual respect and a shared appreciation for the values of art and creativity. He highlighted the importance of continuing and expanding this collaboration through joint initiatives that enhance knowledge exchange and support the arts in all their forms.

He concluded by commending the efforts of the Sharjah Department of Culture and its distinguished role in organizing cultural and artistic events, expressing his anticipation for further future cooperation in the fields of culture and the arts.