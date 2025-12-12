MoHRE launches programme to upskill nannies at Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MoHRE) has launched the "Train the Trainer" programme to upskill nannies at Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices, under the supervision of accredited trainers and specialists from the Child Safety Department in Sharjah.

The first phase of the programme was implemented in Dubai and aims to train around 300 trainers from all 135 licensed Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices across the UAE.

The initiative is part of MoHRE’s ongoing efforts to regulate operations at these offices, build institutional capacity, enhance trainers’ skills, and familiarise them with the latest child protection standards.

The programme qualifies trainers to deliver instruction to nannies on key childcare and safety practices, enabling them to perform their duties effectively. It also seeks to strengthen trainers’ competencies, raise awareness of the UAE’s legal frameworks governing the sector, and support national efforts to enhance child protection and welfare.

‘Train the Trainer’ reflects the UAE’s strong commitment to children’s wellbeing, highlighting the level of integration between federal and local entities to deliver pioneering services for children. It reinforces child protection and safety standards across all domains and locations, establishing a comprehensive model for child protection and care, in line with the UAE Government’s firm and consistent approach to child safety.

The collaboration between MoHRE and the Child Safety Department builds on their existing partnership, which has included the publication of the Domestic Workers Guide and the delivery of training workshops at recruitment offices nationwide. These workshops focused on child safety in vehicles, at home and in public spaces, as well as digital safety.

Participants were also trained on identifying and preventing child abuse and on reporting cases through the child helpline (800700), in addition to being briefed on the provisions and penalties outlined in the Federal Law on Child Rights (Wadeema’s Law).