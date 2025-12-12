ADAFSA organises Farmers’ Market at Liwa International Festival

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), in collaboration with Silal, is organising a Farmers’ and Livestock Breeders’ Market as part of the Liwa International Festival – Moreeb Dune 2025, running from 12th December 2025 to 3rd January 2026.

The market aims to provide farm owners and livestock breeders with fully equipped, direct sales platforms, enabling them to market locally-produced goods to consumers without intermediaries. The initiative supports farmers’ incomes while helping to increase the market share of domestic products.

For this edition, ADAFSA is providing 20 fully equipped stalls for farmers to display fresh vegetables, fruits, honey and other local products, as well as 20 pens for livestock breeders to showcase and sell local sheep.

Silal is participating as a strategic partner to support farmers and enhance marketing opportunities for their produce.

The initiative forms part of ADAFSA’s broader efforts to strengthen food security by supporting local production, reducing reliance on imports, and promoting sustainable agricultural practices and modern technologies to improve product quality and optimise the use of natural resources.

The Liwa International Festival features a range of sporting and motorsport competitions attracting international participants, in addition to cultural, heritage and artistic activities at Liwa Village, alongside live entertainment and music.

A popular destination for camping enthusiasts and heritage sports, the festival hosts a variety of competitions and international automotive challenges. Within this setting, the Farmers’ and Livestock Breeders’ Market offers visitors an opportunity for direct engagement with local producers.

ADAFSA has invited the public to visit the market during the festival to enjoy a wide selection of fresh local products, support farmers and breeders across the emirate, and contribute to strengthening food security and the sustainability of the agricultural sector.