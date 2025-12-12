NCM forecasts unstable weather across UAE from Dec 13 to 19

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) said on Friday that the UAE will be affected by a surface low-pressure system from 13th to 19th December, bringing periods of atmospheric instability.

In a statement on Friday, the NCM said the instability will occur in waves due to the extension of a surface low-pressure system from the Red Sea, accompanied by humid southeasterly winds. This will coincide with the extension of an upper-level low-pressure system that deepens and weakens at times, along with a northwesterly air current.

From Saturday to Monday, weather conditions are expected to be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, with a chance of light to moderate rainfall. Rain may become heavy at times over some areas, particularly over the islands as well as some coastal and northern regions.

From Tuesday to Friday, the upper-level low-pressure system is expected to deepen further, accompanied by a cold air mass. Cloud cover will increase over scattered areas, including convective clouds, leading to rainfall of varying intensity in intermittent waves. Rainfall may at times be accompanied by lightning and thunder, with a chance of hail over some areas.

The NCM said winds will be southeasterly to northeasterly, gradually shifting to northwesterly, moderate to fresh and becoming strong at times, especially with convective clouds. Blowing dust and sand may lead to reduced horizontal visibility.

Sea conditions are expected to be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times with cloud activity, in both the Arabian Gulf and the Sea of Oman.