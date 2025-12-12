300 athletes to compete in UAE National MMA Championship

AL AIN, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The UAE National MMA Championship 5 will begin on Saturday at the indoor hall of the UAE University in Al Ain.

The UAE Jiu-Jitsu and Mixed Martial Arts Federation said preparations for the event have been completed, with around 300 athletes registered from clubs and academies across the UAE.

The two-day event will feature competitions across several age divisions, beginning with Youth D (10–11 years), Youth C (12–13 years), Youth B (14–15 years), and Youth A (16–17 years), before concluding with the adults division for athletes aged 18 and above.

Obaid Al Ketbi, an athlete from ADMA Academy competing in the Youth A division, said, “The UAE National MMA Championship 5 is a key opportunity for me to assess my progress this season and better prepare for the next. Competing against athletes of varying skill levels allows me to enhance both my technical and physical abilities, while gaining valuable experience in adapting to different styles.”