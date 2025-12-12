Tahnoon bin Zayed chairs MGX’s year-end board meeting for 2025

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Ruler of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the MGX Board of Directors, chaired the company’s final board meeting of the year.

H.H. Sheikh Tahnoon highlighted MGX’s progress in building intelligence hubs in the UAE, the US and Europe, while backing AI global champions. This aligns with MGX’s strategy to focus on accelerating AI innovation and adoption, enabling a more sustainable and prosperous future for all.

The board reviewed MGX’s financial and portfolio performance for 2025 and approved the company’s 2026 budget. It also discussed progress on MGX’s global fundraising activities and investments across the full AI stack. This included deepening partnerships with leading AI shapers, such as OpenAI, xAI and Databricks.

The board also reviewed MGX’s AI infrastructure portfolio across key regions. In the UAE, MGX is supporting the build-out of Stargate UAE through its investment in Khazna. In Europe, MGX is on track to break ground in 2026 on Europe’s largest AI Campus near Paris, expected to ramp to 1.4 gigawatts of capacity. In the US, MGX is expanding next-generation digital infrastructure through its further investments in Vantage Data Centres to support the Stargate build-out of 2.3 gigawatts in Texas and Wisconsin.

Most recently, MGX announced its acquisition of Aligned Data Centres together with the AI Infrastructure Partnership (AIP) and Global Infrastructure Partners (GIP), a BlackRock company. Valued at approximately US$40 billion, the transaction is one of the largest private investments ever made in digital infrastructure.

The board discussed Aligned’s growth strategy and further gigawatt-scale build-out opportunities in the United States.

This year, MGX also advanced its AI-native institutional capabilities with the launch of Ain, its board and investment committee AI Super-Agent, as well as its AI Talent Scout and its AI Fluency Interviewer. MGX is expanding its AI capabilities to deliver deeper real-time insights and enable faster, more informed decision-making across its investment processes.

Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi, CEO and Managing Director of MGX, said, “2025 has been a defining year for MGX. We have moved from vision to execution, deploying capital at scale to accelerate AI infrastructure build-out and establish global partnerships with AI champions and hyperscalers.”

The board meeting was attended by Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Al Zaabi, Peng Xiao, Martin Edelman, and Ahmed Yahia Al Idrissi.

MGX was established in March 2024 by the Artificial Intelligence and Advanced Technology Council in Abu Dhabi. It is a technology investment company focused on accelerating the development and adoption of AI through world-leading partnerships in the UAE and globally. MGX invests in sectors where AI can create broad economic value and impact, including semiconductors, infrastructure, frontier models, physical AI, life sciences, blockchain and fintech.