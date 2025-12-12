Dubai hosts Sustainable Bio International Forum

DUBAI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Sustainable Bio International Forum, hosted by Dubai on Friday under the theme “From the UAE… to a Greener World”, discussed the future of sustainable bioenergy and its role in supporting a low-carbon circular economy.

The forum brought together decision-makers, experts, academics, and industry leaders from around the world to explore innovative biofuel solutions, including sustainable aviation fuel (SAF), marine fuel, and renewable transport fuels, while encouraging young scientists to advance scientific research in this field.

The forum was held under the patronage of the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), and jointly organised by the Association of Arab Universities and the Yousuf Award for Young Scientists.

Eng. Saif Ghubash, Assistant Undersecretary for the Petroleum, Gas, and Mineral Resources Sector at the MoEI, affirmed that the UAE has made sustainability a key pillar of its national agenda, setting an ambitious goal to achieve climate neutrality by 2050 through advanced initiatives to reduce emissions, expand clean energy projects, and reduce reliance on fossil fuels.

He explained that bioenergy represents an important pathway in the future energy mix, particularly sustainable aviation fuel and low-carbon fuels, noting that the UAE was among the first in the region to test flights powered by SAF in collaboration with national companies.

Ghubash added that the UAE Energy Strategy 2050, circular economy programmes, and decarbonisation projects are accelerating this transition. He also emphasised the importance of partnerships between universities and the private sector to strengthen innovation and develop technologies supporting a low-carbon economy.

Prof. Dr. Amr Ezzat Salama, Secretary-General of the Association of Arab Universities, said that this initiative enhances investment in Arab talent and competencies, encourages young scientists to innovate and create, and elevates the role of scientific research in supporting sustainable development in the UAE and the Arab world.

Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah, Founder of the Yousuf Award for Young Scientists, stated, “The Young Scientists Award aims to strengthen integration between academic and industrial institutions across the Arab world, and to support sustainable solutions in green chemistry, renewable energy, and the circular economy."

The forum featured two sessions with the participation of a group of international experts. The first session included Dr. Jennifer Holmgren, CEO, LanzaTech, USA; Prof. Robert Spisak, Chairman, Envien Group, Slovakia; and Eng. Maryam Al Matroushi, Chair, Committee on Environmental Protection, International Civil Aviation Organisation. The session was moderated by Dr. Hanifa Al Blooshi, Khalifa University.

The second session included Julian Thiel, CEO, Desyl, Switzerland; Shige Wang, General Manager, Benayu Group, China; Shin Ito, JGC Corporation, Japan. It was moderated by Prof. Maria Lourdes Fernandez, RICH Centre, Khalifa University.

At the conclusion of the forum, winners of the Yousuf bin Saeed Lootah Award for Young Scientists were honoured across three categories: Green Chemistry Category, Renewable Energy Category, and Circular Economy Category.

The participants reaffirmed their commitment to advancing scientific innovation and sustainable bioenergy, and to opening new horizons toward a greener, brighter future.