Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises philosophical forum

FUJAIRAH, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- The Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities and the House of Philosophy have jointly organised a philosophical forum under the theme "Citizenship and the Other: Philosophy of Human Existence".

Fujairah hosted the forum on 11th-12th December, bringing together leading thinkers and academics from the UAE and abroad to examine fundamental questions of citizenship, identity, and human coexistence.

The forum opened with keynote addresses from Dr. Khalifa Mubarak Al Dhaheri, Chancellor of Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities, and Professor Dr. Ahmed Barqawi, Dean of the House of Philosophy. Both speakers emphasised the vital importance of philosophical engagement with contemporary challenges and the essential role of thoughtful discourse in navigating questions of identity and communal life in the 21st century.

The two-day forum was structured around five thematic sessions. The opening session examined "The Other in Contemporary Philosophy," followed by a discussion of citizenship, identity, and the nation-state.

A dedicated session for students explored youth perspectives on citizenship values and acceptance of diversity, which reflects the UAE's commitment to empowering young people and strengthening their connection to national identity as a foundation for dialogue and openness.

Day two commenced with a session addressing citizenship and societal pluralism, concluding with a final panel that critically examined how extremist movements instrumentalise concepts of citizenship and identity for divisive purposes.

Dr. Al Dhaheri underscored that the forum exemplifies the university's dedication to advancing its cultural and scholarly mission within society.

"The partnership with the House of Philosophy reflects our ongoing efforts to implement our cooperation agreement, supporting philosophical studies and strengthening their presence in educational institutions as part of our broader development and modernisation goals," he added.

Ahmed Al Sammahi, Director of the House of Philosophy, emphasised the deliberate care invested in selecting topics for these collaborative engagements.

"Our fundamental objective is to produce substantive philosophical and ethical scholarship that demonstrates to the world that dialogue represents the optimal path for building bridges with others," he noted.