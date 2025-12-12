Barakatna Clinic opened to provide healthcare services for senior citizens

ABU DHABI, 12th December, 2025 (WAM) -- Sheikh Shakhbout Medical City (SSMC), a subsidiary of PureHealth, has announced the launch of Barakatna Clinic – a pioneering healthcare service designed specifically for patients aged over 65.

The Barakatna initiative, overseen by the Department of Community Development – Abu Dhabi, and implemented in close collaboration with the Family Development Foundation and other entities in the social sector, aims to enhance the quality of life for senior citizens in Abu Dhabi.

SSMC’s Barakatna Clinic stands as a crucial advancement in Abu Dhabi’s geriatric care, offering a comprehensive, fully integrated service to address health challenges encountered by seniors.

The clinic is part of the hospital’s wider and long-term commitment to adapt and evolve its services to the healthcare demands of the UAE’s elderly community.

Mariam Mohammed Al Rumaithi, Director-General of the Family Development Foundation, affirmed that the opening of the Barakatna Clinic at SSMC embodies the vision and directives of H.H. Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union, President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation, to enhance the quality of life of senior citizens, ensure their health and social well-being, and provide a supportive environment.

Dr Marwan Al Kaabi, Chief Executive Officer at SSMC, said, “The Barakatna Clinic enhances our expanding portfolio of specialised care services, dedicated to securing a healthier life and future for everyone in our community. Inspired by the Family Development Foundation’s vision, this clinic will deliver a compassionate, multidisciplinary approach to care, reflecting the UAE’s core values of togetherness and family cohesion.